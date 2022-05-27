Welsh Government
Barry company secures major export deal to supply breathalysers to Finland
A Welsh firm which created the world’s first electronic breathalyser has secured a major export deal to supply hundreds of breath testing instruments to the Finnish Government, thanks to export support from the Welsh Government.
Barry-based Lion Laboratories is set to supply 250 portable infrared breathalysing instruments for use by Finland’s Police, Border Guard and Prison Services. As well as providing the devices, the agreement will also see the company assist with their roll out and deliver full technical training to the country’s law enforcement teams.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething today visited the company’s Barry HQ to congratulate the company on its success, and urged more Welsh firms to consider exporting.
The deal with Finland is the latest in a string of international contract wins for Lion Labs, which already exports to over seventy countries across Europe, Asia, America, Africa and Australia.
Its products are widely used by Police Forces all over the world including the UK, Denmark, Malaysia, Thailand, Oman, Switzerland, Namibia, and Australia.
The announcement comes as Lion Laboratories has also appointed new distributors in France, Spain, and Austria over the last 12 months as part of plans to grow its presence in Europe.
International sales currently account for 70% of Lion Laboratories’ trade and its drive on securing new overseas contracts is part of wider plans to grow its export business back to pre-pandemic levels of 85%.
Martin Slade, Head of Sales at Lion Laboratories, said:
Exporting is extremely important to us, both in terms of our security and growth. It ensures that we are not purely reliant on one market and, by covering a wide range of countries, broadens our business opportunities and protects us in the case of any regional dips.
At the same time, working with a spread of countries helps us to continually improve our products as they are developed to meet various international requirements, rather than being designed for a small number of specific markets.
Established in 1967, Lion Laboratories was founded by Welsh scientist Dr Tom Parry Jones, who revolutionised road safety with the invention of the original electrochemical breathalyser. Since then, the company has grown to become a global expert in the field of alcohol in breath analysis with its range of instruments helping to prosecute millions of drink drivers worldwide.
Lion Laboratories is currently preparing to participate in several procurement tender opportunities with police forces in other export territories as it continues to support the needs of the market.
Martin believes that one of the key drivers behind Lion Laboratories’ success and export growth over the last ten years has been support from the Welsh Government, which has provided comprehensive market research into new territories and assisted the company in attending trade missions.
Martin added:
The Welsh Government has been extremely supportive in helping us to make key contacts overseas which have directly led to new business. They have helped us to attend trade shows to network and communicate with potential clients and distributors, supported us to reach out to British embassies overseas, and have introduced us to connections in several regions including Germany, Austria and Spain, which have resulted in the establishment of new routes to market.
During his visit to Wales in December 2021, the Hungarian Ambassador visited Lion Laboratories at our facility in Barry. This was organised and arranged by the Welsh Government and has opened-up talks for potential business there also.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
I am really pleased the Welsh Government has been able to support Lion Labs to win this significant order with the Finnish Government.
Exporting is great for business, and this is another great example of a Welsh company’s exporting success.
Our Export Action Plan aims to support more companies across Wales to export their goods and services to new markets internationally and help to create more jobs here in Wales.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/barry-company-secures-major-export-deal-supply-breathalysers-finland
