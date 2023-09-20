Welsh Government
|Printable version
Basic Income pilot scheme supports care leaver towards her ambition of becoming a paramedic
A young person enrolled in the Welsh Government’s pioneering Basic Income pilot has praised the scheme in supporting her ambition to become a paramedic.
She has spoken as new statistics show more than 600 young care leavers have signed up to pilot scheme in the one-year enrolment period. It also has an uptake rate of 97%, significantly higher than other schemes worldwide.
The basic income pilot scheme provides care leavers turning 18 with the opportunity to receive £1,600 (before tax) per month for a period of two years.
One care leaver who has been taking part in the pilot scheme since September last year has started learning to drive, studying in college and hopes to go to university and become a paramedic.
Lil, who is now renting her own accommodation, yesterday said:
It makes you feel financially stable. It helps a lot, especially when you’re reaching adulthood, you start to get those financial worries and you start thinking about your life a bit more. If I had my flat and wasn’t on this pilot scheme I would really be struggling.
Lil, who is currently studying nursing, medicine and healthcare in college, yesterday said she had received support from her young person’s adviser and Citizens Advice to help her manage her money:
When I first got on it, saving money was a big part of it. Since then I have started buying stuff ready for my own place.
People have helped me manage my money and know what to do with savings. I have someone who talks to me, once or twice a month, just to catch up and see what I'm doing with the money, budgeting and add up how much I spend each month and how much I can save.
Young people turning 18 between July 2022 and June 2023, who have been in care for at least 13 weeks, were eligible to join the pilot. It was originally estimated that around 500 care leavers would be eligible, but 635 care leavers have enrolled in the scheme. This increase is due to more people entering care and becoming eligible for the pilot during the enrolment year.
The provisional uptake rate of 97% represents a significantly high take-up of this ground-breaking scheme. This is a higher take-up rate than that of other opt-in basic income schemes worldwide, reflecting the generous and innovative offer to this group of young people.
The statistics, published during Basic Income Week, cover the period from 1 August 2022 to 31 July 2023.
Minister for Social Justice and Chief Whip Jane Hutt yesterday said:
The basic income pilot scheme is a fantastic opportunity for some of the most vulnerable people in our society to be given a helping hand during their formative years.
I’m delighted more than 600 care experienced young people have been eligible to take part in this initiative and are being given the support they need. The high uptake for the pilot scheme shows the generous nature of the support offered.
I have met care leavers taking part in the scheme and been overjoyed to hear about the impact it has had on their lives, allowing them to experience things they had never done before and take positive steps that will benefit their futures.
Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan yesterday said:
We are proud to be giving care leavers a helping hand as they transition into adulthood.
It is fantastic to hear they are using the support available to learn how to manage their money, make savings and spend wisely.
We are delighted to see the high take-up levels and look forward to see how they all progress.
The pilot scheme allows those taking part to choose when they receive their payments. More than half, 353 care leavers (56%), have opted to have their payment monthly, with the remaining 282 (44%) opting for twice-monthly payments. 164 recipients (26%) have elected to have payments made directly to landlords.
The ability to choose payment frequency and to make payments directly to landlords are two features unique to the this pilot compared to other basic income schemes and were introduced as a result of the extensive engagement undertaken during the policy development.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/basic-income-pilot-scheme-supports-care-leaver-towards-her-ambition-becoming-paramedic
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Changes to cell and tissue donation to be introduced in Wales19/09/2023 16:05:00
As part of a four-nation agreement, the Welsh Government has announced that restrictions preventing some LGBTQ+ people from donating tissue, surgical bone and stem cells will be lifted in Wales.
Plans for modern, more representative Senedd published19/09/2023 14:05:00
Once-in-a-generation reforms to make the Senedd more modern and effective were yesterday published by the Welsh Government as part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Metastatic breast cancer campaigner meets Health Minister to discuss improvement in services19/09/2023 12:15:00
Campaigner Tassia Haines has been praised by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, for her efforts to improve services for metastatic breast cancer in Wales.
Children across Wales welcome new 20s speed limit on walk to school19/09/2023 11:05:00
There was a different look and feel for children on their trips to school this morning following the introduction of the new 20 mph speed limit.
Persistent pain no match for Paralympic dressage horse rider19/09/2023 09:05:00
A Paralympic dressage horse rider, who has overcome persistent pain to fulfil her dreams, has praised the launch of revised guidance by the Welsh Government to improve outcomes and experiences for people suffering from chronic pain.
Minister welcomes plan to ban American Bully XL after call for action18/09/2023 12:15:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that it is to ban the American Bully XL by the end of the year.
Welsh Government marks 60th anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and reaffirms historic friendship between Wales and Birmingham, Alabama15/09/2023 14:05:00
Welsh Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething is visiting Birmingham, Alabama to mark 60 years since the racist bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church which killed four black girls, and to reaffirm the historic relationship between Wales and Birmingham through a new international friendship pact.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises over £400 million in tax revenue for Wales14/09/2023 16:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (14 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
Wales in the USA, growing together for ambitious economic futures14/09/2023 12:15:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething will today begin a series of talks with business leaders, trade experts and entrepreneurs in Atlanta and Birmingham (Alabama) to discuss how US economic policy is creating growth in places in need of investment and support.
New escalation levels of Welsh health boards announced13/09/2023 15:20:00
The Welsh Government has raised the escalation level of all seven Welsh health boards amid concerns about the extreme financial challenges they are facing caused by years of UK Government austerity measures and record levels of inflation.