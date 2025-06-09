Bassetlaw representatives explore West Burton's fusion future

STEP hosted delegates on a visit to UKAEA's Culham Campus, to learn about the scale of opportunity presented by the UK's prototype fusion energy plant programme.

A delegation of councillors and staff from Bassetlaw District Council recently visited the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) at Culham Campus, gaining first-hand insight into the cutting-edge fusion energy research that underpins the future of clean energy in the UK.

The visit included tours of the world-renowned Joint European Torus (JET) and MAST (Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak) Upgrade facilities - two of the UK’s most advanced fusion research programmes. These pioneering projects form the scientific and technological foundation for the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) programme, which is set to be developed at the site of the former West Burton Power Station, between Retford and Gainsborough.

The STEP programme is the UK’s flagship initiative to design and build the world’s first prototype fusion power plant by the early 2040s. The West Burton site was selected in 2022 as the future home of this ambitious project, positioning the Retford and Gainsborough area at the heart of a global energy revolution. The West Burton development is expected to bring thousands of high-skilled jobs, new infrastructure, and global scientific collaboration to the region. A recent report by Amion, commissioned by Local Councils in the area, suggested that the project could create between 5,500 and 8,500 jobs in and around the site (as well as additionally bringing further new industry, jobs and investment to the wider area), adding an average of over £500m a year to the UK economy over the coming decades.

Fusion energy, often described as the “holy grail” of clean power, replicates the process that powers the sun - fusing hydrogen atoms to release vast amounts of energy. Fusion could provide a virtually limitless, safe, and carbon-free energy source for generations to come. The STEP programme aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of this technology and to develop a UK fusion industry capable of delivering commercial fusion power plants around the world in the second half of the century.

The UKAEA, headquartered at Culham Campus in Oxfordshire, is a world leader in fusion research and development. Its work supports the UK government’s commitment to reducing emissions and securing long-term energy independence. During the visit, Bassetlaw representatives were able to see the scale of investment and innovation already underway at Culham, offering a glimpse into the transformative potential of the STEP programme for the local economy. The intention of STEP is to create a similar science and engineering focused campus on the Nottinghamshire/Lincolnshire border.

Bassetlaw District Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Jonathan Slater recently said:

It was good to see first-hand the scale of investment and innovation underway at the UKAEA headquarters in Culham in Oxfordshire, where it provided a real glimpse into the opportunities and potential of the STEP programme in West Burton. As well as creating over 16,000 related employment opportunities it will also improve transport links, help bring major investment to the area and significantly boost our local economy.

STEP’s Head of Communications and Engagement, Ben Bradley, recently said:

The STEP team is working really hard to engage with local communities and stakeholders around West Burton, and we’re hugely grateful for the support that we’ve received for the programme. The ambition is to build on this area’s legacy of power generation and bring huge investment to this part of the world, in a way that is truly transformational for local people. I hope that, by visiting the existing campus in Oxfordshire, Bassetlaw Council colleagues were able to get a sense of the scale of its opportunity, as our investment shifts towards West Burton in the years ahead.

Notes to Editors

UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd (UKIFS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) Group, responsible for the STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) programme to deliver the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant.

Targeting first operations in 2040, UKIFS will lead STEP’s integrated delivery team to design and build the prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton, a former coal-fired power station site in Nottinghamshire.

To sign-up for updates about STEP, visit: step.ukaea.uk or follow our social channels @STEPtoFusion.