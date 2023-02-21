Innovation Agency
BBC presenter to host celebration of health achievements
BBC TV’s North West Tonight presenter Roger Johnson will host the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards.
Roger is to play a starring role in the event, run by the Innovation Agency and two NHS partners, to celebrate some of the best health researchers and innovators in Cheshire, Merseyside, Cumbria and South Lancashire.
The awards shine a light on the people helping to bring about improvements in services and advances in health knowledge.
The popular TV news presenter, who also hosted last year’s awards, said: “I am delighted to be involved in an event which will acknowledge those making a difference to the health of our region through research and innovation. I really enjoyed hearing about all the great work of finalists last year and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone who is shortlisted this year.”
Last year the awards attracted a record number of 180 nominations. They are organised jointly by the Innovation Agency; the NIHR Clinical Research Network North West Coast; and the NIHR Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast.
The awards deadline is 25 March and entries to the 12 categories can be submitted at www.nwcawards.co.uk.
Winners will be announced at an event on 22 June at The Spine in Liverpool.
Original article link: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/news/BBC-presenter-to-host-celebration-of-health-achievements
