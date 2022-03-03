BBC Presenter to host North West Coast Awards 2022

BBC North West Tonight and Breakfast presenter Roger Johnson will host the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2022 which make a welcome return to the region after an absence of two years.

Hosted by the Innovation Agency; Clinical Research Network North West Coast (CRN NWC); and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC) nominations for the prestigious event are now welcome.

Key areas which the 12 awards cover include Covid-19 research, patient safety, public involvement and cross sector collaboration.

“I’m delighted to be involved in an event which will reward and acknowledge those involved in research during the last two years,” Roger said. “I’m looking forward to meeting those who have helped save thousands of lives by developing, delivering, participating in or applying an innovative idea or piece of research.”

The event will be held in the Rose Theatre, Edge Hill University, Ormskirk on 23 June.

Among the awards two new ones, supported by the region’s two Integrated Care System organisations covering Cheshire and Merseyside and Lancashire and South Cumbria, will also be presented.

With three weeks to go until the closing date, there is still time for nominations to be submitted.

To enter applicants should visit www.nwcawards.co.uk, check the criteria of the award they are interested in and ensure their nomination is submitted before the deadline of 18th March.