BBC Royal Charter Review: MPs set out plan to secure future success as broadcaster reaches ‘fork in the road’

The BBC should explore new ways to raise revenue, make better use of its buildings to support the creator economy, and spend more wisely when competing for programming, as part of a plan to ensure it is fit for the future and able to compete with the best in the world.

Image: House of Commons/ Roger Harris

The recommendations are part of a bold blueprint for the corporation from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, published ahead of the Government finalising its proposals for the next BBC Royal Charter, which will set out how the broadcaster will be governed, regulated and funded from 2028 onwards.

The committee notes that amid considerable challenges faced by the BBC, including changing viewing habits and a fall in numbers paying the licence fee, the Charter review represents a fork in the road for the broadcaster, and warns that without change it will be left to managed decline.

Given the benefits the BBC brings to national life, including support for the creative economy, talent creation, social cohesion and providing trusted information that supports our democracy, this should not be allowed to happen, the report concludes.

Instead of allowing the BBC to remain in steady decline, MPs say that now is the moment to secure an ambitious and innovative national broadcaster that can meet the challenges of a changing media landscape, compete on the global stage with the dominant US giants and continue the vital role it plays at the heart of British life.

The committee makes a series of recommendations on how to maintain a means of universal funding, grow income through commercial activity and improve how the BBC operates.

The report also calls for the end of political appointments to the BBC board as part of efforts to improve governance and ensure the corporation remains an institution the public can trust. The committee says that the public want the BBC to be independent of the government, and that the government and BBC should use this Charter review to enhance the BBC’s independence, in fact and in perception.

The broadcaster must additionally play a leading role in shaping the future media landscape, the committee says, recommending that it is given new public purposes relating to innovation and technology and combatting misinformation and disinformation.

Chair comment

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, yesterday said:

“This is a pivotal moment for the BBC. Continue along the current path and we condemn a national institution to managed decline, squandering the immeasurable benefits it brings to our economy and society. “For all its faults, the BBC drives our creative economy, supports our democracy through media sovereignty, and delivers world-class entertainment and moments that bring us together. Like a much-loved family member, we may criticise and grumble about the BBC but we would miss it enormously if it were no longer here for us. “The next Charter can provide a springboard for the BBC’s success for years to come. The government must ensure the broadcaster has a sustainable and universal source of funding, while the BBC can play its part by sweating its assets and boxing clever for the licence payer by ending illogical practices such as outbidding commercial rivals for overseas hits such as Suits, Schitt's Creek and Scooby Doo. “Now is the time for the government and BBC together to grasp the opportunity to create a leaner, more efficient broadcaster that is equipped to compete on the global stage and is a beacon of trust both at home and abroad.”

The report’s proposals are based on views gathered from across the world of media and beyond, with those giving evidence to the inquiry ranging from broadcasters, journalists and writers through to the BBC Chair and Director-General, policy experts, and licence payers.

Further information