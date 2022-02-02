Ofcom
BBC Three returns as a TV channel today
BBC Three yesterday returned to TV screens for the first time in six years, after Ofcom approved its relaunch as a broadcast television channel.
The channel returns with flagship show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK versus the World, alongside coverage of the semi-finals of football’s Africa Cup of Nations and highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The BBC has also confirmed that it has commissioned a number of new comedy, drama and reality shows that will be shown on the channel in the coming months.
In making our decision to approve BBC Three’s return as a TV channel, we looked at its ability to reach underserved viewers and listeners, including younger people who typically spend less time with the BBC’s programmes.
We carefully assessed the BBC’s plans, alongside evidence and feedback gathered during a consultation we carried out. We concluded that the channel’s re-launch will help the BBC to increase its reach among younger underserved viewers – particularly those from lower-income homes, and audiences who live outside London and the South East.
To ensure the channel is distinctive, at least 75% of hours broadcast each year must be original programmes, commissioned by the BBC for UK viewers. We are also requiring the channel to deliver first-run UK content across a mix of genres, as well as weekday news programmes
