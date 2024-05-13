BBSRC invests £48 million in lifelong health research at Babraham Institute

The £48 million strategic investment will advance research on the mechanisms that maintain the health of our cells, tissues and organs across the life course.

Following a five-year review by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), the Babraham Institute will receive £48 million to support core research across epigenetics, immunology and cell signalling.

Over the next four years, BBSRC’s investment will drive key research on the mechanisms that maintain the health of our cells, tissues and organs across the whole life course.

A focus on fundamental research

Babraham’s fundamental research focuses on understanding biology in relation to maintaining health, especially with regards to protecting and maximising good health in the later years of life.

Older age brings many opportunities but can also be blighted by declining health and life-changing or life-limiting diseases.

The trend in people living longer means they are more likely to spend a proportion of their later years in ill health. Beyond the immediate impact on the individual, this has wider impacts on families, people with caring responsibilities and public service providers.

Protecting and maximising health span and minimising time spent in ill health as we age is at the heart of Babraham Institute’s research.

Strategic research programmes

BBSRC’s investment supports three strategic programmes of work to advance our ability to protect health and counter age-related decline:

cellular responses to stress

epigenetic control across the life course

immunity, resilience and repair

The research will be delivered by teams of internationally recognised experts at the Babraham Institute working in close collaboration with partners across academia and industry. This includes BBSRC’s other strategically supported research institutes and companies based on the Babraham Research Campus.

A dynamic bioscience ecosystem

This latest funding forms part of BBSRC’s wider investment in a new portfolio of strategically important research across eight UK bioscience institutes announced in May 2023.

As the UK’s major public funder of bioscience research and innovation, BBSRC’s total investment of £424 million will significantly enhance the UK’s capability to deliver world-leading research with socio-economic impact.

Harnessing the power of bioscience

Professor Guy Poppy, Interim Executive Chair at BBSRC, said:

The Babraham Institute is a critical component of the national and international bioscience research and innovation ecosystem. Babraham are experts in their field, and the world-leading research they undertake has the potential to transform our understanding of health across the whole life course. But we are not only investing in science that promises to unveil critical insights into the mechanisms of life. We are nurturing an ecosystem where innovation flourishes. Over the next four years, BBSRC’s strategic investments will help harness the power of bioscience for a healthier, more resilient future.

The strength of team science

Dr Simon Cook, Babraham Institute Director, said:

We are immensely excited to initiate this new strategic programme of research. The combination of expertise brought together to achieve this work, including our researchers, our technical experts and the skills of the teams that enable our research to happen, means we can tackle important biological questions in new ways. From understanding the earliest steps of development to ensuring that vaccines deliver strong protection to older populations, each discovery will make a difference to human health and wellbeing.

Due to changes in leadership, the Babraham Institute completed BBSRC’s institute assessment exercise in 2023, a year later than the seven other BBSRC-supported institutes. As such, the institute will receive BBSRC funding for four years until 2028.