BCS and CWP to create innovative digital series on net zero
BCS is partnering with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a digital series titled ‘Net Zero: A Digital Journey’. The multimedia project explores the instrumental role of the IT industry in responding to the climate crisis; delivering digital solutions to support mitigation and adaptation, whilst embedding sustainability into its own practices.
Recent years have witnessed a surge in digital technology innovations to support a net zero future; from climate modelling to precision farming and intelligent transport systems, carbon accounting software to smart buildings, as well as applications of AI, digital twinning, big data, IoT and virtual reality.
But with climate change representing an unprecedented global threat, more must be done to harness the transformative potential of digital technology to cut emissions and secure a positive future for the environment and society.
At the same time, the industry itself must accelerate the reduction of its own environmental footprint, building on progress already made in decarbonising data centres, addressing e-waste, improving circularity, modularity and repairability, and designing energy efficient hardware.
‘Net Zero: A Digital Journey’ will feature stories from individuals and organisations across the IT industry who are pioneering change. The series will raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities faced by the digital technology sector in the pursuit of net zero, showcasing excellence in collaboration, research, innovation, skills development, whilst inspiring the next generation.
The digital series will launch in November 2022 at a dedicated event for industry delegates. It will then be promoted through an extensive digital marketing and communications campaign, with tailored content for specific audiences including BCS’ network and the digital technology sector, as well as policymakers, young people and the general public.
BCS Group Marketing Director, Carl Harris said: “Now more than ever, we need to deploy digital technology in the fight against climate change. We are proud of our community’s vital contribution so far, but more can be done with the right support and impetus for action. We are delighted to be partnering with CWP to promote and inspire climate action throughout the IT industry. The digital series will be an important addition to our Green IT content, helping to raise awareness of the critical role digital and data technologies will play in helping the world achieve Net Zero.”
Max Smith, Managing Director, CWP, said: “Digital technology has already redefined our world, making the impossible possible and overcoming once insurmountable challenges with innovation we now take for granted. Today, it is a catalyst for progress in reducing emissions and our reliance on the sector for a bright future cannot be overstated. We are excited to raise awareness of IT professionals’ central role on our path to net zero.”
CWP is a strategic content creator that works in partnership with leading member bodies and associations; engaging professionals on their industries' contribution to solving the climate and ecological crisis.
Organisations interested in contributing to the series should contact Max Smith of CWP to learn more: max@contentwithpurpose.co.uk
