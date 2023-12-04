BCS joins national effort to boost small business digital adoption

BCS has joined the tech coalition behind Tech Hub, a major new national initiative designed to scale tech adoption and boost digital investment and skills amongst the UK’s small and mid-sized business (SMB) community.

The diverse community of IT and digital professionals has backed the new one-stop-shop solution, which aims to be a universal hub for the UK’s 5.6m SMBs to upskill, up-tool and embed technology into their business.

BCS has also become part of the Tech Consortium, joining policy leads from major technology brands to discuss how digital performance amongst SMBs can be boosted across the UK.

The hub is supported by British telecommunications leader Vodafone UK, global tech innovation firm Cisco, market leading SMB technology companies Sage and Google and built by business support specialist Enterprise Nation.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, said: “We’re delighted to welcome BCS and its IT professional members to provide expert insight and accredited support to the millions of businesses that need tech advice.

“Tech Hub is the merging of technology pioneers who agree we must use every possible resource to unlock new tech ambition, boost productivity and maximise possibilities for the UK’s economy.”

According to the World Economic Forum, the UK ranks 31st in the world for tech and ICT adoption.

Research from Sage’s Digital Britain: How Small Businesses are turning the tide on tech report found enhanced tech adoption could unlock £232bn for the UK economy.

Emma added: “The Help to Grow: Digital initiative was a brilliant idea in principle, but it closed earlier this year. We need to build on what it achieved, and Tech Hub is perfectly placed to help with this.”

Holly Porter, Managing Director – Institute at BCS said: “We welcome the opportunity to open up the Enterprise Nation advisory route to our professional members. Small and medium-sized companies are the backbone of the UK economy. However, unlike their larger counterparts, they don’t always have direct access to IT experts to help navigate and benefit from tech innovations like, for instance, AI.

“If small businesses are to grow, they need support in this area. Over the years, we have all seen the headlines of the cost of the wrong decisions on partners for digital transformation projects. With over 70,000 members across different specialisms of technology and industry backgrounds, BCS has a wealth of experience to offer.”

Tech Hub is free to use and works by automatically analysing individual technology requirements and confidence levels and generating practical digital recommendations based on expert knowledge and guided by real experience.

