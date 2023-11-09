BCS partners with CWP to create a multimedia series showcasing the Digital Pioneers shaping our world

BCS is partnering with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a wide-ranging digital series exploring IT’s contribution to society; solving global challenges, driving innovation, transforming lives, and creating a future of possibilities.

Through a blend of future-focused content, including short films, interviews and a documentary, ‘Digital Pioneers: Recoding our Future’ will meet the thought leaders, the changemakers, the innovators and the collaborators who are developing cutting-edge solutions to key societal challenges facing our world.

It will uncover the essential role of digital technology in unlocking answers to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, pioneering progress across areas including health, food security & agriculture, climate action, biodiversity, poverty, quality education, economic growth and sustainable infrastructure.

With the unprecedented surge of technology including AI, quantum computing and blockchain, the series will explore adjacent progress in developing skills and regulation to keep up with the pace of change, the imperative need to build public trust in tech, and nurture an ethical and responsible computing profession.

‘Digital Pioneers: Recoding our Future’ will showcase excellence in research, innovation, collaboration and skills development. It will capture the minds and curiosity of the next generation, revealing that by working in tech, your impact will be far greater than you could ever realise.

Following its launch in April 2024, the series will be promoted through an extensive digital marketing and communications campaign, with tailored content for bespoke audiences including BCS’s network and the digital technology sector, as well as policymakers, young people and the general public.

This is the next chapter of BCS’s partnership with CWP, following the launch of ‘Net Zero: A Digital Journey’ in November 2022.

Click here for the full press release