BCS Statement on the Post Office Horizon IT Scandal

The enquiry, due to conclude this year, is examining the Post Office’s prosecution of over 700 sub-postmasters for theft, false accounting and related charges because of technical faults in the Horizon IT system. These accusations persisted for 16 years – from 1999 to 2015.

BCS fully supports the public enquiry and other investigations, and we have renewed our earlier call for a review of how computer generated evidence is treated by the courts. We have also pledged to take any appropriate action under our Code of Conduct once these cases conclude and report.

Rashik Parmar MBE, Group Chief Executive of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said:

“The Post Office Horizon IT scandal has highlighted the vital importance of independent standards of professionalism and ethics in the application, development and deployment of technology.

“With so many lives devastated, the transparency provided by a public statutory enquiry is essential to justice and to retaining trust in IT as a great force for good.