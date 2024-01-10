BCS
|Printable version
BCS Statement on the Post Office Horizon IT Scandal
The Post Office Horizon IT case reached a new level of public attention with the launch of the ITV Drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’, as well as the announcement of fresh criminal investigations alongside the ongoing public enquiry.
The enquiry, due to conclude this year, is examining the Post Office’s prosecution of over 700 sub-postmasters for theft, false accounting and related charges because of technical faults in the Horizon IT system. These accusations persisted for 16 years – from 1999 to 2015.
BCS fully supports the public enquiry and other investigations, and we have renewed our earlier call for a review of how computer generated evidence is treated by the courts. We have also pledged to take any appropriate action under our Code of Conduct once these cases conclude and report.
Rashik Parmar MBE, Group Chief Executive of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said:
“The Post Office Horizon IT scandal has highlighted the vital importance of independent standards of professionalism and ethics in the application, development and deployment of technology.
“With so many lives devastated, the transparency provided by a public statutory enquiry is essential to justice and to retaining trust in IT as a great force for good.
For you
Be part of something bigger, join BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.
“BCS and other professional bodies should look to adopt and support any relevant recommendations once the enquiry and criminal investigations conclude. For us, that will include taking any appropriate action under our stringent Code of Conduct, which holds members accountable for their professional behaviour.”
Dr Sam De Silva, Chair of BCS’ Law Specialist Group and Technology Partner at law firm CMS added: “As the professional body for IT, BCS has long called for a review of how computer generated evidence is treated by the courts. Organisations relying on evidence generated from computer systems to support prosecutions should be required to prove that the underlying computer system is reliable; we hope this will be a clear recommendation from the enquiry.”
Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/bcs-statement-on-the-post-office-horizon-it-scandal/
Latest News from
BCS
Nearly 300 years to close the gender gap in tech without intervention, warns BCS19/12/2023 14:10:00
It will take 283 years before women make up an equal share of the tech workforce if the current trend continues, the professional body for computing has warned.
House of Lords Committee backs BCS call for reform of computing qualifications for 14-16-year-olds13/12/2023 11:15:00
A House of Lords Committee has backed a BCS policy recommendation to introduce a new applied computing GCSE and create a digital literacy qualification more relevant to pupils, the job market and society. This follows a call for evidence by the House of Lords Education for 11-16 years olds Committee, at which Julia Adamson MBE, MD for Education and Public Benefit, gave evidence.
Professor Ruth Misener awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award12/12/2023 14:10:00
Professor Ruth Misener has been awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award for her exceptional contributions to computer science.
BCS joins national effort to boost small business digital adoption04/12/2023 14:10:00
BCS has joined the tech coalition behind Tech Hub, a major new national initiative designed to scale tech adoption and boost digital investment and skills amongst the UK’s small and mid-sized business (SMB) community.
Teach children AI from start of secondary school, professional body recommends30/11/2023 09:20:00
Schools should teach children how to use AI from the age of 11, according to the professional body for computing.
BCS partners with CWP to create a multimedia series showcasing the Digital Pioneers shaping our world09/11/2023 14:10:00
BCS is partnering with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a wide-ranging digital series exploring IT’s contribution to society; solving global challenges, driving innovation, transforming lives, and creating a future of possibilities.
Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis among the recipients of prestigious computing award - BCS Lovelace Medal 202308/11/2023 10:20:00
Demis Hassabis CBE, co-founder of AI research company Google DeepMind; computer scientist Professor Jane Hillston MBE; and leading digital policy expert, Professor Tom Crick MBE, will all receive the BCS Lovelace Medal this year.
PM should make ethics a priority at AI Safety Summit, say tech professionals28/09/2023 16:10:00
Rishi Sunak should put ethics high on the global agenda when the UK hosts the AI Safety Summit this autumn, according to research by the professional body for computing.
Online Safety Bill shouldn’t rely on technology to deliver child protection31/08/2023 14:10:00
The Online Safety Bill (OSB) should not rely on emerging technology solutions to deliver child protection without rigorous analysis of their flaws - according to a new paper published by the professional body for IT.