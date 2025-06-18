Be summer-job ready with the HMRC app

Download the HMRC app for summer job success.

Young people applying for a job this summer can download the HMRC app for instant access to the tax and salary details they need

More than 1.2 million young people aged 25 and under have downloaded the HMRC app to date

The HMRC app can be used to access an individual’s National Insurance number, employer history, tax code and pay details

Young people finishing school, college or university and hoping to earn extra cash after their exams can download the HMRC app to get the details they need to be summer-job ready, says HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Jobseekers who use the HMRC app have their employment history to hand to get their job application in promptly. Once they start working, the HMRC app means they will have their tax code and National Insurance (NI) number to give to their employer to ensure they are paid correctly and pay the correct amount of tax, putting more money in the pockets of working people

Between May and August last year, on average 40,000 additional young people were employed each month compared to September to December. Whether young people are looking for work in the hospitality industry, leisure, retail or fruit picking, downloading the HMRC app makes applying for a job simple, giving them instant access to the tax and salary details they need with minimal fuss.

Young people make up a fifth of all HMRC app users with more than 1.2 million people aged 25 and under downloading it by April 2025.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

Earning extra cash is important when young people have down time from studying. Downloading the HMRC app is a simple way to ensure they can apply for their job quickly and get on with earning extra cash.

One of the most important pieces of information jobseekers need when starting a new job is their NI number. More than 146,000 people called the National Insurance helpline in the 12 months to the beginning of April reporting they had lost or forgotten their NI number.

It’s quicker and easier for individuals to access their NI number via the HMRC app. They can download it to keep it safely in their phone’s digital wallet to use whenever it’s needed. In the 12 months to April 2025, there were almost 90,000 NI number downloads by app users aged 25 and under.

Young people should keep their National Insurance number safe in their digital wallets and only share it with people, such as an employer, to help prevent possible identity fraud.

HMRC is also reminding young people starting a new job to check their payslips regularly to ensure they’re getting paid what they’re entitled to receive under National Minimum Wage requirements. If they have any concerns they are not getting the correct pay, they can contact HMRC or ACAS to make a complaint.

Further Information

More information about the HMRC app.

People can download the app at the App Store or Google Play. Online reviews for the HMRC app is currently [4.8] stars on the App Store, and [4.6] stars on Google Play.

Once a customer has signed into the app for the first time, they can use facial recognition, their fingerprint or a 6-digit pin to get fast and secure access.

Customers who don’t have a Government Gateway user ID and password and may need evidence to prove their identity for example photo ID such as a UK passport or UK driving licence.

We’re urging customers never to share their Government Gateway user ID and password. Someone using these details could steal from them or make a fraudulent claim in their name.

The current National Minimum Wage hourly rates, which increased on 1 April 2025, are:

Age 21 or over (National Living Wage): £12.21

Age 18 to 20: £10.00

Age under 18: £7.55

Further detail and previous rates can be found on GOV.UK

Latest earnings and employment statistics May 2025