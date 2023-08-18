HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reports published
Today we published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire.
These reports are HMICFRS’s assessment of the fire and rescue service’s effectiveness, efficiency, and how well it looks after its people.
Get the reports
Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2023/25 – Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2023/25 – Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2023/25 – Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
