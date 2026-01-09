HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary must improve how they manage firearm licensing to keep the public safe
Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary don’t effectively and efficiently manage their firearms and explosive licensing arrangements to keep the public safe, the police inspectorate has said.
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the collaboration between the three forces has significant backlogs in processing firearms and shotgun licence applications and renewals. Inspectors also said it lacks an effective case management system and doesn’t have enough officers and staff to address the volume of outstanding applications.
HMICFRS has therefore issued the tri-force collaboration between Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary with a cause of concern. This process can be accelerated when a police force’s failures raise concerns about public safety – as is the case with these three forces.
To address these concerns, HMICFRS has recommended that the collaboration should:
- make sure all licensing certificates are signed off with proper delegated authority;
- update its firearms licensing policy and standard operating procedures in line with statutory guidance to create consistency across all three forces;
- understand the risks the backlog poses and appropriately prioritise licence applications and renewals;
- review its desk-based shotgun licence renewal process;
- put in place a governance structure with oversight from senior leaders to make sure the firearms and explosives licensing department functions effectively;
- improve how it communicates with its officers and staff and with the public;
- provide enough, sustainable resources to safely manage the workload within the next three months; and
- make sure all officers and staff have the right skills, training and expertise to do their jobs effectively within the next three months.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said:
“I have issued an accelerated cause of concern as Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire constabularies’ tri-force collaboration doesn’t effectively manage firearms and explosives licensing to keep the public safe.
“In our inspection we found significant backlogs, with some cases outstanding for up to two years. There was limited supervision, not enough training for officers and staff and no standard operating procedure for seizing and revoking firearms licences across the collaboration – creating inconsistencies.
“The desk-based renewal policy for shotgun licences could be leaving the public at risk and poor communication is creating further inefficiencies. For example, at the time of our inspection, we identified 2,190 unanswered emails and there was no phone number to allow the public to receive a prompt response from their firearms and explosive licensing unit.
“The forces must immediately prioritise firearm licensing and renewals. They need to put in place consistent policies, operating procedures and governance structures and this should be supported by enough resources, including officers and staff with the right skills. I am pleased with the forces’ immediate response to our concerns and commitment to improve. I will be closely monitoring their progress.”
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- If our inspection identifies a serious or critical shortcoming in a force’s practice, policy, or performance, it will be reported as a cause of concern. A cause of concern will always be accompanied by one or more recommendations.
- When we identify causes of concern during our inspections, we normally provide details in the subsequent force report. In some cases, such as when we discover significant service failures or risks to public safety, we report our concerns and recommendations earlier. This is called an accelerated cause of concern.
