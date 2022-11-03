Bedlington recycling site fire to be extinguished

An operation to extinguish an ongoing fire at a green waste composting site in Bedlington, will commence today under close supervision by the Environment Agency.

A fire at Green Leaf Recycling Ltd first broke out on 31 August 2022 and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) attended the site to bring the fire under control.

Following advice from Northumberland FRS there has been a controlled burn of the remaining waste wood on site which has continued to generate low level smoke and odour in the area. Now that the burn is under control, Green Leaf Recycling Ltd, the site operator, will start to extinguish the fire on Thursday 3 November following advice from the fire service.

Environment Agency officers will be closely supervising the work done by Green Leaf Recycling Ltd to ensure there is minimal impact on the environment to bring this incident to a conclusion.

This operation is expected to take a few days to complete and may cause a temporary increase in smoke and odour coming from the site until the fire is completely extinguished.

The material on the site is clean waste wood which poses a low risk to health and the environment, however, people are advised to keep windows and doors closed if they are affected by this.

The green waste composting activities at the site are authorised by an Environmental Permit issued by the Environment Agency.

If you have any queries relating to this then please contact the local Regulated Industry team at ne-waste@environment-agency.gov.uk.