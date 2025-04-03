Beds lost to seasonal viruses this winter greater than population of Malta

The number of hospital beds taken up by seasonal viruses this winter was more than the equivalent of the population of Malta, according to new NHS data.

Almost 600,000 beds were taken up by patients with COVID, flu, RSV or norovirus this winter (594,937 from 25 November 2024 – 30 March 2025), as NHS services experienced a ‘quad-demic’ of viruses.

The last winter sitrep data of the season also showed COVID cases in hospitals jumped to the highest level this year.

There were 1,174 patients in hospital with COVID last week – up by 11.9% on the week before and the highest since December.

The rise in COVID cases comes after the NHS kicked off its spring COVIDCOVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday, calling on the 7.5 million people most at risk to come forward for their jab and top up their protection – including older adults, care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed.

The data also showed hospital capacity remains constrained, with 94.1% of adult beds occupied and a total of 90,475 adult patients in hospital each day.

While there were more than 1.6 million NHS bed days lost to patients who were medically fit to leave hospital this winter.

Emergency services continue to respond to high levels of demand with 94,578 ambulance handovers last week, but thanks to the hard work of staff, time lost to ambulance handover delays was down 13% on the same period last year (16,205 hours vs 18,628).

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s National Medical Director, said: “This winter has been one of the toughest ever for staff, and despite their heroic efforts, far too many patients waited too long for care.

“While many of the initiatives rolled out this winter such as more virtual wards and same day emergency care services delivered improvements in getting patients the care they deserve – with fewer ambulance handover delays this winter – it’s clear we need to accelerate our progress.

“Despite the sunnier weather, COVID cases have jumped the highest level this year, in a sign winter is not over yet for our staff.

“It is vital that the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 – and 111 online – if you need advice and support for other conditions.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “I want to thank all NHS staff for their professionalism, resolve, and dedication in keeping our health service functioning throughout another challenging winter.

“Annual winter pressures, which will always exist, should not automatically lead to an annual winter crisis. We are already working to learn the lessons of this winter ahead to improve urgent and emergency care.

“Through the government’s Plan for Change, we will get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future.”

You can access the weekly situation report data via our website: Statistics » Urgent and Emergency Care Daily Situation Reports 2024-25