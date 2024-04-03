Wednesday 03 Apr 2024 @ 15:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

Bee Health Improvement Partnership: annual report 2022 to 2023

This is the first annual report of the activities of the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) following the publication of Scotland’s second 10-year Honey Bee Health Strategy in 2022. Its outlines and reflects on the progress made by the BHIP during the first full year of the second Honey Bee Health Strategy.

Introduction

This is the first annual report of the activities of the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) following the publication of Scotland's second 10-year Honey Bee Health Strategy in 2022.

The purpose of this report is to outline and reflect on the progress made by the BHIP during the first full year of its second Strategy, the aim of which is to work in partnership to achieve a healthy and sustainable population of honey bees in Scotland.

The BHIP forms a direct link between Scottish Government officials and stakeholders and has been invaluable in gathering information on the views and needs of the sector to provide a steer and guidance to inform honey bee health policy and delivery decisions. The BHIP have also played a crucial role in helping communicate key messages to their respective members.

The Scottish Government would like to thank all members of the BHIP for their contributions and continued support towards the achievements of Scotland's second Honey Bee Health Strategy and look forward to continuing this partnership for the duration of the strategy.

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/bee-health-improvement-partnership-bhip-annual-report-2022-2023/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Bee Health Report

03/04/2024 12:05:00

Contingency planning to combat threat from Asian hornet.

Consultation on laying hens

03/04/2024 09:10:00

Industry asked for views on banning the use of cages.

Celebrating Scotland’s ties with North America

02/04/2024 16:20:00

External Affairs Secretary to visit USA

Social security payments go up

02/04/2024 15:20:00

Support for more than 1.2 million people.

New Hate Crime laws come into force

02/04/2024 14:20:00

Greater protection for victims and communities.

Consultation on international football broadcasting

02/04/2024 13:20:00

Case for Scotland national team qualifiers to be free-to-air.

XL Bully dog exemption application process opens

02/04/2024 12:15:00

Owners urged to apply before 31 July deadline.

First instalment of £300 million to reduce waiting times

02/04/2024 11:20:00

New funding alongside actions to increase productivity.

Renewable electricity growth

29/03/2024 11:10:00

Figures show increased capacity.

Helping Scotland’s culture and creative sector shine on the world stage

29/03/2024 10:10:00

New strategy to support international ambitions.