Bee Health Improvement Partnership: annual report 2022 to 2023

This is the first annual report of the activities of the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) following the publication of Scotland’s second 10-year Honey Bee Health Strategy in 2022. Its outlines and reflects on the progress made by the BHIP during the first full year of the second Honey Bee Health Strategy.

Introduction

This is the first annual report of the activities of the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) following the publication of Scotland's second 10-year Honey Bee Health Strategy in 2022.

The purpose of this report is to outline and reflect on the progress made by the BHIP during the first full year of its second Strategy, the aim of which is to work in partnership to achieve a healthy and sustainable population of honey bees in Scotland.

The BHIP forms a direct link between Scottish Government officials and stakeholders and has been invaluable in gathering information on the views and needs of the sector to provide a steer and guidance to inform honey bee health policy and delivery decisions. The BHIP have also played a crucial role in helping communicate key messages to their respective members.

The Scottish Government would like to thank all members of the BHIP for their contributions and continued support towards the achievements of Scotland's second Honey Bee Health Strategy and look forward to continuing this partnership for the duration of the strategy.

Click here for the full press release