Bees’ Needs Awards Winners announced

The awards recognise and celebrate examples of exemplary initiatives to support pollinators.

Defra recently (31 March 2022) announced the winners of the annual ‘Bees’ Needs Champions Awards’.

Defra established and coordinates Bees’ Needs Week, an annual event working alongside our many partners to raise awareness of the steps we can all take to protect pollinators.

We also work in partnership with the Green Flag Awards, CFE and the Nature Friendly Farming Network to celebrate examples of best practice in all areas of pollinator work, through our annual ‘Bees’ Needs Champions Awards’.

The awards recognise and celebrate examples of exemplary initiatives undertaken by local authorities, community groups, farmers and businesses to support pollinators.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow has recorded a video message congratulating all the winners of the 2021 awards.

Applications for the Bees’ Needs Champions Awards 2022 will open during Bees’ Needs Week in summer 2022. We look forward to receiving applications for 2022.

The winners of the 2021 Bees’ Needs Champions Awards are:

Winners with a special mention in the farming category:

Glenda Crenshaw (Dolwen Lamb and Beef)

Ian Willoughby (Dyson Farming Limited)

Winners in the farming category:

David Newman (Bucksum)

Donya Donger (R H Donger and Sons at Peacock Farm)

Edward Darling (Manor Farms, Barley)

Winners in the local communities category: