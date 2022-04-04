Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Bees’ Needs Awards Winners announced
The awards recognise and celebrate examples of exemplary initiatives to support pollinators.
Defra recently (31 March 2022) announced the winners of the annual ‘Bees’ Needs Champions Awards’.
Defra established and coordinates Bees’ Needs Week, an annual event working alongside our many partners to raise awareness of the steps we can all take to protect pollinators.
We also work in partnership with the Green Flag Awards, CFE and the Nature Friendly Farming Network to celebrate examples of best practice in all areas of pollinator work, through our annual ‘Bees’ Needs Champions Awards’.
The awards recognise and celebrate examples of exemplary initiatives undertaken by local authorities, community groups, farmers and businesses to support pollinators.
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow has recorded a video message congratulating all the winners of the 2021 awards.
Applications for the Bees’ Needs Champions Awards 2022 will open during Bees’ Needs Week in summer 2022. We look forward to receiving applications for 2022.
The winners of the 2021 Bees’ Needs Champions Awards are:
Winners with a special mention in the farming category:
- Glenda Crenshaw (Dolwen Lamb and Beef)
- Ian Willoughby (Dyson Farming Limited)
Winners in the farming category:
- David Newman (Bucksum)
- Donya Donger (R H Donger and Sons at Peacock Farm)
- Edward Darling (Manor Farms, Barley)
Winners in the local communities category:
- Incentive FM/Gavin Jones for Bluewater Shopping Centre
- Adur and Worthing Councils, Friends of Brooklands Park, We Are Food Pioneers and Creative Waves for Brooklands Park
- Friends of Buxton Station
- Ipswich Borough Council for Braziers Meadow, Alexandra Park and Bourne Park
- Bradford Metropolitan District Council for Cliffe Castle Museum and Park
- The Complete Education Solution for East London Independent School
- Trust Links for Growing Together Westcliff Garden
- Harlow Council for Harlow Town Park
- Three Rivers District Council for Leavesden Country Park
- Southampton City Council and the friends of Portswood Rec for Portswood Recreation Ground
- London Beekeepers’ Association
- Manchester and District Beekeeping Association for Heaton Park and the Dower House Training Apiary
- Staines Park Residents’ Association for Staines Park
- Islington Council for Wray Crescent Open Space
- Mitie and Sussex Estates and Facilities for the University of Sussex
- Bedford Borough Council for the Bugs and Bees Project
- Horsham District Council for Horsham Park
- The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for the Kensington and Chelsea Bee Superhighway
- Friends of Rhyddings Park for Rhyddings Park
- Lepe Country Park
- Wapley Bushes Conservation Group for Wapley Common and the Orchard for the Future
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bees-needs-awards-winners-announced
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Chilean market opens to UK pork exports01/04/2022 11:15:00
As part of the government's work to find new export destinations for UK food industry, the doors to the Chilean market are open to UK pork for the first time.
Improved monitoring of sewage spills to drive enhanced environmental protection and enforcement31/03/2022 13:22:00
Environment Agency publishes Event Duration Monitoring data for 2021.
Largest overhaul of sewer system to tackle storm sewage discharges31/03/2022 12:15:00
Consultation on the Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan outlines a step change in how water companies tackle the number of discharges of untreated sewage.
New post-mortem PCR test to identify TB infection rolled out31/03/2022 09:10:00
New post-mortem TB PCR test will cut the waiting time for results to just three weeks for slaughterhouse cases and non-bovine farmed animals.
Eustice: supporting farmers ahead of the coming growing season30/03/2022 13:05:00
The Government has announced steps to assist farmers with the availability of fertilisers to address uncertainty amongst growers and keep costs down for farmers
Consultations launched on measures to help local authorities tackle air pollution29/03/2022 14:20:00
Proposals aim to help ensure that air quality standards are met in our communities.
Chief Vet warns rescue charities to follow documentation requirements28/03/2022 16:43:00
Illegal Ukrainian pet movement prompts warning from Chief Vet to animal rescue charities.
Communities to trial innovative ways of adapting to coastal erosion28/03/2022 14:20:00
£36 million Coastal Transition Accelerator Programme will be used to help deliver innovative adaptation projects in North Norfolk and East Riding of Yorkshire.