‘Begin bus franchising within 100 days’ - TUC Conference calls on new South Yorkshire mayor to act on buses

Unions recently (Sunday) called on all South Yorkshire mayoral candidates to commit to beginning the statutory investigation into public control of the region’s buses within 100 days of taking office, if elected.

TUC Yorkshire & Humber’s 74th Annual Regional Conference took place in Hull, 23-24 April

Unanimous vote by unions calls on the winner of the South Yorkshire mayoral election to begin the statutory investigation into public control of buses within 100 days of taking office

TUC Better Buses campaigner Gareth Forest says ‘now is the time to act’

The call comes as trade unions from across Yorkshire & the Humber met in Hull 23-24 April 2022 for the Yorkshire & Humber TUC’s Annual Regional Conference

The vote in favour of the 100 day pledge passed unanimously. It was taken after a policy motion to the 74th Yorkshire & Humber TUC Annual Conference this weekend followed a similar vote in 2021 which led Tracy Brabin, the new mayor of West Yorkshire, to begin the bus franchising process (issuing the statutory notice of intent) just 50 days after she was elected.

Union delegates representing bus drivers, transport workers, NHS staff and passengers across South Yorkshire took part in the vote.

Conference is the highest policy making body of the trade union movement in Yorkshire & the Humber, setting the political and policy direction for trade unions for the year ahead, and governs how the regional TUC lobbies MPs, mayors and local politicians.

TUC Better Buses campaigner Gareth Forest recently said:

“Unions have spoken with one voice today. Our demands are clear: its high time we took South Yorkshire’s buses back into public control. “We’ve had a bus review, we’ve had an informal assessment from the South Yorkshire Combined Authority. Bus drivers and passengers need a decision, and they need it fast. “The new mayor could kick off their term by taking bold action on the most pressing issue this region faces – our crumbling transport infrastructure. Trade unions looking forward to working closely with the new mayor on fixing our transport crisis. “The private model has failed. Now is the time to act for people, not profit.”

Motions calling for a 100 day deadline to begin the bus franchising process in South Yorkshire

Motion 05 ‘Yorkshire deserves more than this transport betrayal’

Motion 21 ‘Better Buses: Bring out bus services into public control’

Both votes were passed unanimously. The full text of the motions can be accessed here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/conference-papers-yh

Editors Note

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.

The Yorkshire and Humber TUC represents 600,000 working people across the region.

Conference hub: https://www.tuc.org.uk/YandHconference

Gareth Forest (Lewis)

gforest@tuc.org.uk

0113 200 1075

07810 374976