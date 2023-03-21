Behaviourally informed communications: A tool

science to better understand human behaviour can lead to more effective communication.

Alice Cline, Senior Behavioural Scientist at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“Communications that have impact are a critical component of policy and intervention development. Designing and delivering public sector communications using evidence-based behavioural science techniques means we can get what we aim for more often.

“By developing a deeper understanding of how and why individuals and populations respond to circumstances, we can have greater impact through more tailored and evidence-based planning and delivery.

“Throughout the guide, we share behavioural science techniques and approaches, and walk the user through a step by step process using the ‘SCALE’ approach, to help strengthen their communications.”