Behaviourally informed communications: A tool
science to better understand human behaviour can lead to more effective communication.
Alice Cline, Senior Behavioural Scientist at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“Communications that have impact are a critical component of policy and intervention development. Designing and delivering public sector communications using evidence-based behavioural science techniques means we can get what we aim for more often.
“By developing a deeper understanding of how and why individuals and populations respond to circumstances, we can have greater impact through more tailored and evidence-based planning and delivery.
“Throughout the guide, we share behavioural science techniques and approaches, and walk the user through a step by step process using the ‘SCALE’ approach, to help strengthen their communications.”
‘Developing Behaviourally Informed Communications’ is for anyone who needs to influence behaviour through communications such as letters, videos, leaflets or posters and is a brief ‘grab-and-go’, easy to use, practical tool. It takes the user through an editable PDF, detailing how being Specific, Considering barriers and facilitators to change, Assembling your campaign content, taking time to plan the Layout of your communications and planning in Evaluation, all build to a more effective campaign.
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Addressing vaccine hesitancy and misinformation protects public health13/03/2023 16:25:00
While vaccinations are the most effective way to save lives and protect public health worldwide, public hesitancy, driven by misinformation, can reduce the success of vaccination programmes, disease elimination, or eradication, says a new report from Public Health Wales.
People in Wales help others to protect and improve their own mental well-being22/02/2023 13:10:00
Nearly three-quarters of people (73 per cent) in Wales actively choose to help others in order to protect and improve their own mental well-being, according to a new survey released by Public Health Wales.
Procurement doesn't have to cost the earth08/02/2023 12:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging anyone in the public sector to download their new guide and start reducing costs and cutting carbon whenever they are sourcing goods or services.
Harmful gambling; Early education key to addressing urgent public health issue01/02/2023 13:10:00
Early education, screening by frontline services and continued support through post-recovery are among the actions needed if Wales wants to reduce the devastating harms caused by gambling, says a new report from Public Health Wales.
Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board response to independent review into Llwynhendy TB outbreak.30/01/2023 09:20:00
Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) have welcomed the publication of the independent review into the longstanding Llwynhendy tuberculosis (TB) outbreak, and have committed to learning lessons to build on the improvements that have already been made and acknowledged by the report.
How is cost of living crisis affecting people in Wales?27/01/2023 12:20:00
Survey reveals only half are ‘comfortable’ with the state of their household finances.
Statement on HPV vaccination rates in Wales24/01/2023 13:10:00
Dr Chris Johnson, Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, commented on HPV vaccination rates in Wales
Burden of ACEs and evidence for action across Europe brought together for first time20/01/2023 15:20:00
Reducing the on-going toxic impacts of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) across Europe is possible through prevention, building resilience, and engaging in trauma-informed practice, highlights a new report from Public Health Wales, in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe and Liverpool John Moores University.
Scoping review reveals factors behind inequality in access to healthcare20/01/2023 10:10:00
A scoping review of UK and international evidence by the Evidence Service at Public Health Wales has aimed to identify which population groups experience inequalities and face barriers when accessing healthcare.