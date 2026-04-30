UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
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Being NEET in early adulthood has scarring effect into midlife
Being out of work and education between ages 16 and 24 has long-term consequences for people’s employment, finances, physical and mental health in midlife, according to new UCL research.
A new report by the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies reveals that generation X experienced worse outcomes at age 51 the longer they had spent NEET (not in employment, education or training) in early adulthood. Those who were persistently NEET between ages 16 and 24 were six times as likely to be out of work in midlife than those who were never NEET in early adulthood. They were also three times as likely to report being in poor health.
This research is of particular importance after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently revealed that almost a million 16-24-year-olds are currently NEET, with national UK rates at their highest level for a decade.
Co-author, Dr Alina Pelikh (UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies) yesterday said:
“Our new findings suggest that early disengagement from education and work has a long-term scarring effect on people’s employment and finances. Rather than being a temporary disruption, it can lead to sustained labour market detachment, with knock-on effects on people’s physical and mental health.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2026/apr/being-neet-early-adulthood-has-scarring-effect-midlife
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