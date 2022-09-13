Benefits and credits to be paid early ahead of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

The government has confirmed payments of benefits due to land in accounts on Monday 19 September will be made early.

People expecting to receive benefits and credits on Monday 19 September will be paid early

Benefits and credits will be paid on Friday 16 September, the last working day before the bank holiday

The Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date – now a bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral - will be delivered in advance.

People who are due to receive payments on Monday 19 September will instead be paid on Friday 16 September, the last working day before the State Funeral.

This arrangement follows standard DWP and HMRC protocol that sees benefit and credit payment dates brought forward in line with national bank holidays.

Further Information

The full list of payments affected are: