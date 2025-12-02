Association for Project Management
Benefits Facilitation using PRUB-Logic webinar
Benefits Facilitation succinctly connects Projects through Results and Uses to Benefits using the PRUB-Logic framework that everyone from project managers to chief executives can understand and use.
This webinar on Monday 1 December offered project professionals a vital shift in perspective. It asserted that "Benefits Management" or "Benefits Realisation" are misnomers, as only Uses create Benefits, and most Uses are voluntary. Instead, Benefits are facilitated by ensuring Results enable Uses and that Uses generate sufficient Motivational Worth for users. This is crucial because Global Benefits are 100% dependent on sufficient Motivational Worth for individual users.
Dr. Phil Driver, shared this theory with real-world practical examples, drawing on his extensive experience in complex, multi-stakeholder strategies, including those on climate change and notably, demonstrating the post-earthquake chemical toilets PRUBStrategy developed after the Christchurch earthquake. This practical grounding, combined with the webinar's eight simple steps, equipped attendees to PRUB-Validate strategies with logic, evidence, and worth, aligning projects with what users "want to do and why".
Click here for the full press release
