Benefits of modern nuclear generation to be maximised in Wales
The Welsh Government will ensure Wales is primed to maximise every opportunity from modern nuclear generation at Wylfa in North Wales.
That’s the message from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, who yesterday delivered a speech at an event held in Cardiff by the Nuclear Industry Association.
The event shone a spotlight on a monumental year for the civil nuclear industry in the UK and was supported by the Wales Nuclear Forum and sponsored by Rolls-Royce SMR, which is designing what will be the UK’s first three small modular reactors (SMR) at Wylfa.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:
The Welsh Government and I have supported new nuclear at Wylfa for many years – we regard it as a major low-carbon infrastructure project and as a long-term industrial opportunity.
We want Wales to reap all the benefits that modern nuclear can bring, and intend for Wales not only to host nuclear generation, but to help build it, maintain it and supply it for decades to come.
The Cabinet Secretary also announced at today’s event that the Welsh Government is preparing a proposal for Rolls-Royce SMR to develop a modular manufacturing facility in Deeside, Flintshire.
She added:
Deeside is recognised as an advanced manufacturing cluster with established heavy industry, logistics connectivity, a skilled workforce and supporting infrastructure, further strengthened by its designation within a £160 million investment zone.
An SMR factory in Deeside would not simply support one site – it would anchor a repeatable build programme and a long-term supply chain for many decades to come.
