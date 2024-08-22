National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Benefits of new Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab are too small to justify the cost to the NHS
Our draft recommendation follows analysis of clinical trial evidence and reviewing the benefits of slowing disease progression, with the cost of treatment.
The benefits of the new Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab are too small to justify the costs, NICE said in draft guidance published today.
Lecanemab (also called Leqembi and made by Eisai) is for slowing progression in mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in adults and has been licensed by The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today.
It is the first medicine to be licensed in the UK that has been shown to slow down progression of the disease, by between 4 and 6 months, NICE's independent committee heard.
However, the costs of providing the treatment, including fortnightly infusions in hospital and intensive monitoring for side effects, combined with the relatively small benefits it provides to patients means it cannot be considered good value for the taxpayer, the independent NICE committee has said.
Today we issued draft guidance for consultation not recommending lecanemab for use on the NHS because it is not a cost effective use of limited NHS funding. The independent NICE committee examined the available research trial evidence, real world data, and heard from patient representatives and their carers.
This is a new and emerging field of medicine which will no doubt develop rapidly. However, the reality is that the benefits this first treatment provides are just too small to justify the significant cost to the NHS. It is an intensive treatment to give to patients involving a hospital visit every two weeks with skilled staff needed to monitor them for signs of serious side effects, plus the cost of purchasing the drug.
Our independent committee has rigorously evaluated the available evidence, including the benefit for carers but NICE must only recommend treatments that offer good value to the taxpayer.
Dr Samantha Roberts, chief executive of NICE
From the clinical trial evidence lecanemab has a small but meaningful - 4 to 6 months - effect on delaying cognitive decline when added to existing treatment.
And because the clinical trial only reported outcomes when people had been taking lecanemab for 18 months there is a lack of evidence on its long-term effects.
Lecanemab and other similar treatments for Alzheimer’s disease now coming on stream have prompted a great deal of debate about the prospects of being able for the first time to slow the effects of a condition that is progressive, life-limiting, complex and distressing.
For NICE to be able to approve a medicine for use in the NHS it must not only provide benefits to patients, but it must also represent a good use of NHS resources and taxpayers’ money.
Lecanemab provides on average 4 to 6 months slowing in the rate of progression from mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, but this is just not enough benefit to justify the additional cost to the NHS.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE
It is estimated around 70,000 adults in England would have been eligible for treatment with lecanemab.
The public consultation on the draft NICE guidance will close on Friday 20 September 2024. The independent committee will consider all responses at a second committee meeting later in the year before producing its final recommendations.
Lecanemab for treating mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/benefits-of-new-alzheimer-s-treatment-lecanemab-are-too-small-to-justify-the-cost-to-the-nhs
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Thousands could benefit from new option for treating symptoms of uterine fibroids14/08/2024 16:05:00
As many as 30,000 adults could benefit from a new treatment for moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids after we published final guidance today (14 August 2024) recommending linzagolix.
Two new treatment options for incurable blood cancer assessed09/08/2024 15:10:00
We’ve recommended 2 new treatments for multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer that affects bone marrow, in draft guidance issued for public consultation.
No evidence to support the price variation in heart valves used by the NHS09/08/2024 14:15:00
Savings made by using the most appropriate cost-effective valve could be used by the NHS to fund more procedures and therefore cut the waiting lists.
World’s first gene editing therapy for blood disorder to be available to hundreds of patients in England08/08/2024 15:10:00
Patients in England with severe beta-thalassaemia will be amongst the first in Europe to benefit from one-time gene therapy exagamglogene autotemcel.
14,000 women at risk of fractures after the menopause to benefit from bone disease drug08/08/2024 11:20:00
Over 14,000 people to benefit after NICE published final guidance recommending abaloparatide as an option for treating osteoporosis after menopause, if there is a very high risk of fracture.
NICE disappointed companies unwilling to offer fair price to make Enhertu available for advanced breast cancer30/07/2024 09:15:00
Daiichi Sankyo and partner company AstraZeneca have been unwilling to offer a price that would enable NICE to recommend Enhertu as cost effective for the NHS in final guidance published yesterday.
New clot-busting drug recommended by NICE set to save NHS £millions24/07/2024 15:05:00
Giving a new clot-busting drug to people who have had a stroke could help save the NHS millions of pounds.
More than 40,000 people could benefit after NICE recommends new ‘take at home’ pill for advanced prostate cancer19/07/2024 13:25:00
Thousands of people could benefit from a new oral hormone therapy for advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer.
NICE recommends digital technology to help diagnose ADHD in children and young people16/07/2024 12:20:00
A digital technology that will help healthcare professionals provide a quicker diagnosis to people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can be used by the NHS, NICE has said in draft guidance.