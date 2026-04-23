Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Benefits system distorts choices at 16
Families face financial penalties when young people take up apprenticeships.
A new report from the Social Security Advisory Committee (SSAC) finds that the benefit system is influencing post‑16 choices regarding education and training. The perverse effects risk undermining other government policy aims, in particular to reduce the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET).
The report shows that when a young person leaves full‑time education to start an apprenticeship, families can face a sudden loss of social security financial support. Often the young person’s apprentice wage theoretically offsets this – although in practice, their parents will only be compensated if a lot of the pay packet is handed over to them. Sometimes, the loss is so great that the household as a whole is worse off – which means that, even if all the apprenticeship earnings were handed to the parent, the family would be poorer. This is particularly the case when the young person has a disability and the loss of social security income can be greater than the apprenticeship wage.
These difficulties do not arise with young people remaining in full-time education: broadly, benefits continue to support them as they did when they were under 16. As a result, there is a financial deterrent for young people from families on benefits pursuing apprenticeships that needs addressing – even though the government insists that these are equal to academic pathways. This issue arises at a time when NEET levels among 16 to 24 year olds in England remains worryingly high, with more than one in eight young people currently NEET.
SSAC finds that the benefits system has not kept pace with changes to the law about post‑16 participation in education or training. Parents of apprentices can lose Child Benefit and elements of Universal Credit, while parents of young people who remain in education may continue to receive support, even when those young people earn part‑time wages.
The apprenticeship penalty is greatest for those already facing disadvantage, including single‑parent households and families with disabled young people or young carers, as well as care leavers and estranged young people. For young carers in particular, caring responsibilities can limit flexibility at age 16 and make families especially sensitive to sudden changes in income. Many families and advisers are unaware of the financial consequences of these decisions until they have been made, leading to financial shocks and, in some cases, to young people abandoning apprenticeships.
Commenting on the report, Dr Stephen Brien, Chair of the Social Security Advisory Committee, said:
The social security system is not neutral in the choices young people make at 16. In its current form, it can penalise families when young people take up apprenticeships, even though this is a route that government actively encourages. This creates a real risk that decisions are driven by short‑term affordability rather than what is right for a young person’s long-term future.
The report draws on financial modelling, evidence from young people and families, and discussions with stakeholders and government departments. It finds that benefit losses affecting parents when their child starts an apprenticeship can range from around £17 to more than £330 per week, depending on household circumstances.
SSAC recommends action to better align the benefits system with today’s post‑16 participation framework, including improved information for families, greater protection for vulnerable groups, and changes to reflect young people’s continued economic dependence between the ages of 16 and 18.
Notes to editors
Established in 1980, the Social Security Advisory Committee is an independent statutory body. It provides advice to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions on proposals for the amendment of secondary legislation and on general social security matters.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/benefits-system-distorts-choices-at-16
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
McDonald’s is supporting the government's drive to get young people earning or learning23/04/2026 16:25:00
Young people across the United Kingdom are set to benefit after McDonald’s becomes the latest major employer to support the Government’s Youth Guarantee and launches the biggest work experience programme in the country.
Unpaid carers impacted by unclear guidance to have debts cancelled14/04/2026 10:10:10
Tens of thousands of unpaid carers affected by confusing guidance on their earnings are set to have their debts reduced, cancelled, or refunded, in a major reassessment of cases launched by the government.
Barriers to work removed for disabled benefit claimants as landmark legislation introduced09/04/2026 16:10:00
Disabled benefit claimants will be given the right to try work without the immediate fear of losing their benefits, with new legislation laid today (Thursday 9th April).
New Women’s Employment Ambassador role announced as millions of working women set to benefit from landmark workplace health drive07/04/2026 13:10:00
Leading women’s health campaigner and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup has been appointed as the Government’s Women's Employment Ambassador, a newly created role to support working women across the country.
Thousands to be supported into work as government reforms welfare system06/04/2026 12:20:00
Hundreds of thousands of sick or disabled people will be offered voluntary help towards employment as part of a package of measures coming into force today (6 April) that will encourage work and save taxpayers around £1 billion.
Over 12 million pensioners to receive £575 State Pension boost06/04/2026 10:05:00
Over 12 million pensioners will see their State Pension rise by up to £575 from today (6 April), as both the basic and new State Pensions increase by 4.8% under the Triple Lock guarantee.
Successful DWP campaign leads to closure of historical benefits02/04/2026 15:10:00
Two benefits designed decades ago officially closed recently (31 March 2026) following the successful delivery of the Move to Universal Credit campaign by the Department for Work and Pensions.
Support for Keep Britain Working ramps up across employers and regions31/03/2026 15:10:00
The number of employers and mayoral authorities committed to tackling one of the biggest issues facing the labour market has more than doubled since the publication of the Keep Britain Working Review in November 2025.