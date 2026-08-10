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Bentley opens new national grants programme to strengthen support for charities and disadvantaged communities across the UK
National grants available of between £4,000 and £2,000
Bentley Motors, in partnership with the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), has announced a new Bentley Advancing Life Chances National Fund – a nationwide grants programme designed to support charitable organisations working with vulnerable and underrepresented communities across the UK.
Grants of between £2,000 and £4,000 will be available to eligible charities close to Bentley retailer locations across the UK, Jersey and the Isle of Man, including the Bentley Headquarters in Crewe. The fund recognises the growing pressures faced by small charities in securing core funding and will allow grants to be used for essential running costs as well as project delivery.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-opportunity-bentley/
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