Best and worst parcel firms for customer satisfaction revealed

Amazon and FedEx jointly take the top spot in Ofcom’s customer satisfaction survey of parcel delivery companies, while Evri and Yodel customers are the least satisfied when it comes to contacting parcel firms for help.

Ofcom’s annual research into consumers’ experiences of parcel deliveries, published yesterday, lifts the lid on how happy people are with the main courier companies.[1] While average overall satisfaction is reasonably high at 78% – unchanged from last year – people can have different experiences depending on which parcel company delivers their package.

Last year, people in the UK sent and received a record 4.2 billion parcels, which was 7% more than the previous year, and higher than the pandemic peak of 4 billion in 2020/21.

Two thirds experience delivery issues

Our report, now in its third year, shows that across all operators, more than two thirds (68%) had experienced a delivery issue in the past six months. This was a fairly similar picture across most of the UK, although we found that the proportion of parcel recipients experiencing any delivery issues were lower in North East England compared to the UK average.

Overall, the most common issues experienced are delivery delays (28%), parcels being left in an inappropriate location (26%), the delivery driver not knocking loudly enough (20%), and not being given sufficient time to answer the door (19%).

Comparing courier companies on customer satisfaction

When comparing individual parcel companies’ performance in handling contacts and complaints from parcel recipients, Amazon and FedEx top the poll on customer service satisfaction. Both companies achieved a satisfaction score of 57% and were closely followed by UPS and DHL, both at 55%.

Bringing up the rear, once again, are Yodel and Evri. Satisfaction among customers who have cause to contact or complain to them about a delivery issue are significantly below average at 38% and 31% respectively. These companies also have the highest levels of dissatisfaction, with Evri scoring 41% and Yodel scoring 33%.

Pressing for improvements in handling contacts and complaints

Ofcom has strengthened its regulations to make sure people are treated fairly by parcel firms, and following this, several companies have made a number of changes to how they handle complaints, Since 2023, we have seen customers’ satisfaction with the process of contacting parcel operators increase from 41% to 45% in 2025, while complaints handling satisfaction increased from 43% to 46% during the same period.

We are pressing parcel operators to make further, sustained improvements. In particular, disabled consumers and those with limiting conditions should not encounter difficulties with the delivery process, which is currently more likely to be the case compared to other people without these conditions (73% vs. 65%).

Notes to editors

1. In January and July 2025, Yonder Consulting surveyed 4,058 people aged 16+ online. The sample was comprised of UK residents who had experience of UK delivery companies in the six months prior to the research and was weighted to align with the UK population profile on age and gender, region, ethnicity and social grade.