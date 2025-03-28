Welsh Government
Best of Wales celebrated at National Tourism Summit and awards
Tourism and hospitality have been praised as the "lifeblood of the Welsh economy" that create jobs and drive growth.
Attending the Welsh Government’s National Tourism Summit at Venue Cymru in Llandudno yesterday, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said she valued the sector’s insight and wanted to learn from the attendees’ years of experience on the front line.
The event, which welcomed guests from Wales, across the UK and Europe, offered the opportunity to explore opportunities for an industry that pumps £3.8 billion into the Welsh economy each year.
Wales has a huge amount to offer to international visitors looking for a holiday, from historic and heritage towns to scenic coastlines and harbours. Speaking at the summit, the Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for Tourism said:
In a world where travel connects us more than ever before, I don’t take for granted the incredibly important role tourism and hospitality businesses play. They are driving local economies and generating income for communities throughout Wales.
Our ambition is clear: to develop high-quality, year-round experiences that enrich the lives of both visitors and our host communities.
We’re investing to continue our award-winning marketing of Wales to the world – and I know we can work together to build on the many strengths that bring people here.
Welsh Government support for the sector over the next financial year includes:
- Visit Wales: Over £9 million revenue budget and £6 million capital budget
- A £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund
- A £5 million Brilliant Basics Fund
Later at the National Tourism Awards, the Cabinet Secretary led the celebration of those who have gone above and beyond in shaping Wales' tourism landscape.
Awards were presented to outstanding businesses and individuals, with winners stretching the length and breadth of the country.
They included Gwesty Plas Dinas in Caernarfon, which was named Best Hotel; Rock UK Summit Centre in Treharris, which picked up the prize for Best Activity, Experience or Tour, and Charly Dix from Lan y Môr in Saundersfoot who was celebrated as a Rising Star.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Cabinet Secretary said:
Tourism is integral to the fabric of Welsh life, and Wales has an inherently strong offer so let's not leave the celebrating to one night a year.
The future is filled with opportunities. Let’s give people experiencing Wales in the weeks, months and years ahead an even bigger Welsh croeso!
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/best-wales-celebrated-national-tourism-summit-and-awards
