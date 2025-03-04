Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board making progress under special measures

North Wales’ health board is making progress under special measures but will remain under the highest level of support.

A progress report which reflects on two years since Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was put into special measures reveals progress in a range of areas, including culture, leadership and governance and quality and safety.

But there are still challenges, especially in relation to planned care performance and timely access to urgent and emergency care.

Some encouraging signs of improvement highlighted include:

the number of people waiting more than two years for orthopaedic treatment has fallen by two-thirds since February 2023

mental health performance for adults and young people has improved

the health board has the highest number of consultations carried out under the pharmacist independent prescribing service in Wales

new NHS dental contracts worth more than £5 million have been agreed

And a series of new services have been developed in North Wales including:

the new North Wales Medical School has opened

the community audiology van is the first of its kind in Wales

Ysbyty Glan Clwyd has been chosen as one of eight sites across the UK to take part in a new STEPS II Parkinson’s trial

surgeons in Abergele Hospital trialling augmented reality technology for knee surgery

Ysbyty Gwynedd’s emergency department ranked best place to train in Wales

Speaking about the progress made to date, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: