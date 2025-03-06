Better alerts to make air quality part of everyday conversation

Expert-led review published to boost public awareness about air quality.

At-risk groups will benefit from better access to information on air pollution as the Government publishes its Air Quality Information System (AQIS) review.

The expert-led review – working with respiratory experts, the charity sector, central government and local authorities - makes a series of recommendations aimed at informing the public about the link between poor air quality and ill health.

It found the UK has world-class tools that monitor poor air quality, but that there is a need to better explain why air pollution is a hazard and who is most at risk from harm.

It also notes the need to improve teaching for medical professionals on air pollution, which will filter down to their patients, as well as for a public awareness campaign and wider engagement with community groups and schools to embed air quality in everyday conversation.

Welcomed by health professionals and campaigners, the Government has already started work on several of its recommendations, including:

Working with the Royal Medical Colleges and DHSC to improve the teaching of air quality to medical professionals.

Developing educational resources to help community groups raise public awareness.

Updating the Daily Air Quality Index with the latest health advice on asthma management and exercise.

Developing and launching a new air quality alert system so people can get up-to-date advice via text or email.

Updating and improving air quality websites and moving them across to gov.uk to ensure a wider audience.

The review is a major step forward in recognising that air pollution is not just an environmental problem but has major implications for children, older people and those with respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Air Quality Minister Emma Hardy said:

Air pollution is damaging to people’s health and the environment. Its impacts are felt more by low-income communities, making health and social inequalities worse. Significant progress has been made to reduce emissions from transport and energy production, and we will continue to take the action needed to ensure everyone has cleaner air to breathe. We are grateful to all the experts and tireless campaigners who contributed to this groundbreaking review and continue to shine a light on this important issue.

The work supports the Government’s mission to build an NHS fit for the future, which includes improving public knowledge of air quality to tackle cycles of poor health which hold back opportunities and growth.

Defra and UKHSA launched the review after the tragic death of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah at the age of nine from an asthma attack. An inquest concluded that air pollution was a contributing factor. The subsequent Prevention of Future Deaths report in 2021 found key areas for additional focus, noting there was low public awareness about air pollution.

The group looked at the efficacy of monitoring and how the information is displayed via tools like the DAQI (Daily Air Quality Index) or received via apps and notification alerts. It also looked at what messaging is used, existing public awareness, what constitutes an ‘at risk’ group and what is taught in schools and to medical students in England.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said:

Air pollution is an extremely important, but solvable health problem that can lead to many diseases including asthma in children, cancers, heart disease and stroke. I welcome the publication of the AQIS report and support the recommendations for increasing awareness of the health harms of air pollution, particularly for those who are more vulnerable.

Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology and UKRI Clean Air Champion, said:

The Air Quality Information System (AQIS) Review recognises not only the importance of air quality to people but also the critical role it plays as an unrecognised contributor to poor health. The careful work that has gone into this review means that, in future, providing air pollution advice to the public and at-risk groups will draw on the very latest evidence, communicated widely, and in the most accessible way.

Dame Jenny Harries, UK Health Security Agency Chief Executive, said:

Despite improvements over previous decades, air pollution remains one of the largest environmental risks to public health in the UK, which is why it is vital that the provision of air quality information to the public continues to improve. As this report highlights, the UK has significant technical capabilities for providing air quality information to the public, but these capabilities are not always being utilised to their fullest potential. Building on existing systems will improve public awareness of the major sources of air pollution and their harmful effects, helping to inform actions to reduce personal contribution and exposure. The UK Health Security Agency is already working to tackle air pollution through initiatives such as our Clean Air Programme, and we are committed to continuing our work with DEFRA and other stakeholders to act on the recommendations set out in this report, ensuring a healthier future for all.

Jonathan Blades, Head of Policy at Asthma + Lung UK, said: