Better buses on the way as government introduces new legislation to boost local control of services
The Bus Services Bill will overhaul how bus services operate, delivering on our commitment to improve living standards across the country.
- Bus Services Bill introduced yesterday will give local authorities control over routes, timetables, connections and fares
- this government is fast-tracking the journey to better buses after decades of decline
- it builds on government’s £1 billion to help end postcode lottery of buses and improve living standards for everyone by delivering the plan for change
New legislation to improve buses and boost local control of services moved a step closer yesterday (17 December 2024), as the Bus Services Bill was introduced in the House of Lords.
The bill will put buses back at the heart of communities, enhance connections to work and vital appointments to improve living standards and follows the government’s £1 billion investment to increase reliability and cap single bus fares at £3.
The plans will lift the ban on local authorities establishing their own bus companies, making it easier for them to control services and shape routes to work better for local people. The bill will also empower local authorities to work alongside private operators to improve bus services if they choose to not pursue full ownership.
It follows the announcement made earlier this week of new powers for local leaders to similarly be able to better shape rail services to better meet the needs of their communities.
Additionally, the bill ensures that lifeline bus services cannot be removed or changed without councils reviewing their ability to serve communities, especially those in rural or deprived areas.
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:
It is high time we recognise that local leaders need to be able to make decisions about their buses.
The introduction of the Bus Services Bill marks the next step on our journey to overhaul how bus services operate, delivering on our commitment to improve living standards across the country.
This is on top of over £1 billion to help improve bus service reliability and frequency – better connecting communities across the country to job opportunities and public services.
The bill will also improve safety for both passengers and staff by mandating that drivers undertake training to identify and respond to threats of violence against women and girls and anti-social behaviour on buses and at bus stops.
The new powers will mean local transport authorities will be able to emulate the success of places like Manchester where public control has massively improved reliability and patronage. Manchester’s Bee Network has seen passenger numbers grow by 5% and service reliability improve since public control began a year ago.
To mark the introduction of the bill, the Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, visited Reading today to discuss how the new powers will enable local authorities to implement their own improvements.
Yesterday, the government has also responded to its consultation on guidance for local leaders seeking public control of bus services. Following positive feedback, new guidance has been published to support local authorities in streamlining the franchising process.
In an ongoing drive to improve buses, the government allocated £955 million in bus funding last month. This follows an intervention to cap single bus fares at £3, keeping travel affordable, with savings of up to 80% on some routes.
Improving local transport is an essential part of the government’s mission to rebuild Britain and grow our economy and this government is committed to building infrastructure which will drive growth and opportunity and improve living standards.
Regional Mayors, including Andy Burnham and Tracy Brabin, have pledged to use government support to maintain their local fare caps at below £3.
Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group, said:
Buses are the backbone of our public transport system. The introduction of the Bus Services Bill, and its intention to hand more powers to local areas, will herald a smoother ride for the bus.
The bill will help ensure the bus plays an active role in supporting and growing our local economies and connecting our communities.
Anthea Sully, Chief Executive, White Ribbon UK, said:
It’s vital that women and girls’ freedom of movement also equates to being safe while travelling.
The bus network and drivers play an important role in ensuring the safety of women and girls by being allies, which is reflected in the mandatory training that would be introduced in this Bill relating to knowing how to identify and respond to threats of gender-based violence.
This will help to change harmful attitudes and behaviours. We all have a part to play to ensure all women and girls can live free without the fear of violence.
Robert Williams, Reading Buses Chief Executive Officer, said:
Local ownership, local management and consistent coordinated thinking has allowed us to focus on planning and delivering the best possible network.
As our owner, the local authority can guarantee the maximum return on any investment in making bus services even more attractive.
