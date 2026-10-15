Better conditions for care workers lead to a better standard of care

Commenting on the publication of Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the social care sector in England, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“For too long, care workers have been underpaid and undervalued for the vital work they do.

"That's why the government’s commitment to the creation of a Fair Pay Agreement in social care is so important. It will help lift the floor of pay and conditions in the sector and put it on a more stable footing for the future.

"The proof is in the pudding. Better workforce conditions for care workers lead to a better standard of care.

"The government's recent introduction of a collective pension scheme for care workers, combined with the new FPA and joint working with unions will make great strides towards a National Care Service, so all care workers get the pay and conditions they deserve."