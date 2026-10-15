WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Better conditions for care workers lead to a better standard of care
Commenting on the publication of Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the social care sector in England, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“For too long, care workers have been underpaid and undervalued for the vital work they do.
"That's why the government’s commitment to the creation of a Fair Pay Agreement in social care is so important. It will help lift the floor of pay and conditions in the sector and put it on a more stable footing for the future.
"The proof is in the pudding. Better workforce conditions for care workers lead to a better standard of care.
"The government's recent introduction of a collective pension scheme for care workers, combined with the new FPA and joint working with unions will make great strides towards a National Care Service, so all care workers get the pay and conditions they deserve."
Editors Note’s
- Skills for Care's annual report can be found here: https://www.skillsforcare.org.uk/Adult-Social-Care-Workforce-Data/workforceintelligence/Reports-and-visualisations/National-information/The-State-of-report.aspx
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The NHS Alliance comments on the latest NHS estates data16/10/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins says despite recent increased investment, trusts face huge infrastructure risks, with many patients treated in crumbling, outdated buildings.
TUC - Households have forked out £14k extra on bills since 2021 – as weak consumer spending holds back growth15/10/2026 17:20:00
The TUC has today (Thursday 15 October) called on the Chancellor to take urgent action in the Budget to bring down living costs, as spiralling household bills have left households paying £13,961 more in average bills over the last five years– or £2,792 a year.
Back business to unlock investment and power prosperity – CBI Budget Submission15/10/2026 16:20:00
Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the CBI is calling on the Chancellor to give firms ‘breathing space’ by delivering a decisive set of measures that bolster business confidence, unlock investment and turn the government’s growth ambition into action.
Women fear falling between the cracks in the race for senior leadership roles15/10/2026 16:05:00
With flexible and hybrid working allowing more women to combine caring responsibilities with their careers, the CBI and the University of South Wales (USW) have warned many females may be falling between the cracks when it comes to senior leadership roles.
TUC - Updated LWF methodology shows we need to go further and faster to stamp out in-work poverty15/10/2026 15:30:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the announcement of the Living Wage accreditation rates and the Minimum Income Standard rates
UK Space Agency: World-first mission puts UK expertise to work to help clean up space15/10/2026 15:12:00
New mission launched to help protect active satellites which underpin national security and everyday services.
CBI responds to GDP data for August 202615/10/2026 12:15:00
CBI has responded to GDP data for August 2026.
Rising employment costs risk holding back living standards and job opportunities for young people - CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 202613/10/2026 12:15:00
Job opportunities for young people risk coming under further pressure as firms become more cautious about hiring and training, the latest CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 2026 warns ahead of the Milburn Review’s final recommendations.
CBI responds to Prime Minister's 'Innovation Nation' speech12/10/2026 16:05:00
CBI recently (09 October 2026) responded to Prime Minister's 'Innovation Nation' speech.