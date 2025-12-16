Better drug and alcohol support for young people

New standards ensure consistent help across Scotland.

Young people using alcohol or drugs will receive improved access to support through new national standards.

Developed in conjunction with young people across Scotland, the standards set out what under-25s should expect when seeking help.

They establish core principles – including early intervention before problems escalate, access to treatment and recovery for those most at risk, consistent relationships with support workers and flexible access through online, phone or face-to-face services.

During a visit to The GIVIT Youth Recovery Service in Hamilton, which helped draw up the standards, Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:

“I welcome these standards as a vital step in ensuring accessible, person-centred and trauma-informed support for young people. "Although drug-related deaths in people under-25 have reduced in recent years, I often hear from people that they started to experience problems with alcohol or drugs in their youth. If we can intervene and support earlier then we can prevent the development of more serious harms and death. “These standards set out how local services can support young people to stay safe, reduce their substance use and recover. They give professionals and commissioners clear, practical guidance to deliver care that meets each young person’s needs and set a benchmark for best practice, ensuring treatment and support that truly makes a difference. “They will make sure reliable support is available at the earliest possible opportunity, when challenges begin, not after they spiral. They will ensure support is high-quality and young people are kept safe and supported.”

The standards address geographical variations. They require all areas to provide person-centred support that recognises individual circumstances, cultural background and wider life needs.

Key features include the ability to self-refer, choice of appointment times and locations, and support for families.

The GIVIT Youth Recovery Service Project Manager Mary Thomson yesterday said:

“These standards will help create more coordinated pathways to support, ensuring access to the right help at the right time. Strong partnership working between services will make it easier to provide consistent, high-quality support, leading to more effective planning and delivery of services aligned with the National Drugs Mission across Scotland.”

GIVIT Youth Advisory Panel Member Callum yesterday said:

''Standards for young people nationally around drug and alcohol support services is really exciting and a step in the right direction for recovery in Scotland. It will make services more accessible and help challenge the stigma around youth recovery."

GIVIT Youth Advisory Panel Member George yesterday said:

“Ensuring accessibility to information related to services for both the young person and their support network is key to success in recovery. Being inclusive to all without judgment will encourage young people from various backgrounds and circumstances to seek help.”

Background

Standards for Young People Accessing Treatment or Support for Alcohol or Drugs

The standards were created through extensive co-design workshops led by an independent researcher from Edinburgh University. Young people emphasised the importance of starting services before there is a problem, building consistent, respectful relationships, having time to engage at their own pace, providing a variety of services and receiving help free from stigma and judgement.