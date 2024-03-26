Better flood protection planned for Isle of Wight

More than 300 properties and businesses to be better protected from flooding and coastal erosion in Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.

Council and Environment Agency commit to approach for long-term defence of coastal communities.

Current defences to be refurbished following in-depth investigations, assessments, financial analysis, and a public consultation.

The work will bring more than £240 million-worth of benefits to local communities, infrastructure, and environment.

The Environment Agency, in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, has committed to better protect more than 300 properties and businesses from coastal erosion and flooding in Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin for the next 50 years.

The decision to refurbish the current coastal defences, made by the Isle of Wight Council, is fully supported by the Environment Agency. It follows in-depth investigations, assessments, financial analysis, and a public consultation.

Emily Webster, project lead for Shanklin and Yaverland coastal defence schemes at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

The Environment Agency is pleased with the decision to refurbish the sea wall, concrete groynes and wooden groynes in Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin. This decision was based upon our detailed assessments of the best options available, as well as listening to the views of the local communities who said that better protection from coastal erosion and flooding was a priority. The next stage is to create an initial design and plan for the construction work. More information to explain how we reached the decision is available on our website - Yaverland Coastal Defence Scheme Information Page.

Shanklin beach and groynes, Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight councillor Paul Fuller, cabinet member for planning, coastal protection, and flooding, yesterday said:

The current flood defences are deteriorating, so it’s vital we act now to better protect these coastal communities from rising sea levels and more extreme storm events in the future. Progress on the initial design and plans on the construction will be displayed at a public exhibition in the summer.

To find out more, sign-up for a newsletter at Yaverland Coastal Defence Scheme Information Page.

Background

The results of public consultation, ground investigative works, financial analysis and flood risk assessments can be viewed on our website: Yaverland Coastal Defence Scheme Information Page.

Once the refurbishment is completed the Environment Agency’s flood risk assessments show low risk of internal property flooding from waves overtopping the existing sea wall.

It is not economically viable for the Isle of Wight Council to increase the height of the flood wall.

The Environment Agency’s updated flood-risk assessment shows that fewer properties in the area are at risk of coastal erosion and flooding than previously thought.

The repaired sea defences will better protect 115 homes in Yaverland and Sandown as well as key infrastructure, 102 businesses, heritage assets and designated sites from the risk of flooding and coastal erosion.

Approximately 76 properties and 55 businesses in Shanklin will be better protected from the risk of flooding and coastal erosion.

The two projects are eligible for a total of £15.5 million of flood and coastal erosion risk management grant-in-aid funding. The project team have secured an additional £10million for the projects. The project team are in discussion with partners and beneficiaries to address the current funding shortfall of £2.2million. Project costs are expected to change following more detailed costings from our contractor.

Government investment in flooding has doubled to a record £5.2 billion between 2021-27, creating around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences to better protect 336,000 properties across England.

For more information visit:

Shanklin Coastal Defence Scheme Information Page, or

Yaverland Coastal Defence Scheme Information Page.

Contact us – journalists only:

0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk