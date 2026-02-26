Better mental wellbeing linked to better heart health

Better mental wellbeing is linked to improved heart health, with new evidence showing it is associated with lower cardiovascular mortality and reduced risk factors such as high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Public Health Wales commissioned Cardiff Metropolitan University’s Centre for Health, Activity and Wellbeing Research to carry out a rapid evidence review of peer‑reviewed studies published between 2005 and 2025. The review identified 12 relevant studies and found the strongest, most consistent links in adults aged 50+. Evidence for younger groups was more mixed where behaviours like diet, smoking and physical activity may play a greater role.

The study encourages clinicians and services supporting cardiovascular health to recognise mental wellbeing as an important part of health, including asking about mental wellbeing, measuring it and sign-posting people to wellbeing advice, as part of a holistic approach to improving heart health.

It found that people with better mental wellbeing tended to have lower blood pressure, while poor wellbeing was linked to increase risk of heart disease and stroke.

Stress hormones including cortisol and adrenaline can negatively impact cardiovascular health. This provides a potential mechanism through which improved wellbeing may influence heart health, as well as through behaviours such as physical activity.

The study also found evidence that a higher sense of belonging predicted better heart health among young people. Social connection is associated with increased levels of oxytocin which has stress-buffering effects and may contribute to this association.

This evidence supports a wider shift to prevention, by strengthening primary and community care to ensure that services can respond early and support all aspects of people’s health and wellbeing, especially for people living with long‑term conditions.

Emily van de Venter, Consultant in Health Improvement at Public Health Wales said:

“This research highlights the importance of looking after our mental wellbeing not only for the benefit of our mental health but our physical health too. Good mental wellbeing isn't a ‘nice to have’ it's fundamental to our overall health and quality of life. “These findings highlight the need for clinicians to treat mental wellbeing as a core part of overall health, by routinely asking about it and directing people to trusted support services such as hapus.wales.”

Dr Britt Hallingberg, who led the work at Cardiff Met, said: