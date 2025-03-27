NHS Wales
|Printable version
Better outcomes for vulnerable populations through linked data research
A series of Data Insights reports have been published by Public Health Wales (PHW) as part of the Better Outcomes Through Linked Data (BOLD) programme. The BOLD programme aimed to link administrative datasets to bring new insights to inform policy and transform services for vulnerable individuals and people with complex needs.
The BOLD programme was a collaboration between PHW, Welsh Government, and the UK Department for Health and Social Care, Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, completing in March 2025.
The BOLD Wales research team, involving PHW, SAIL Databank and ADR Wales, developed an ambitious and cross-cutting substance misuse research programme, adopting a life course approach and covering four key areas for policy and service improvement:
- Intergenerational substance use
- Prevention and early engagement to reduce escalation
- Reducing reoffending
- Substance misuse treatment effectiveness
The research will be presented at the BOLD Wales Showcase in March and at conferences and workshops throughout the year, along with peer-review publications.
The reports can be found here:
BOLD Reports
Potential opportunities to reduce the escalation of substance misuse: A retrospective observational data linkage study in Wales
Maternal substance misuse-related foetal anomalies: A data linkage study in Wales
Investigating the association between adult substance misuse and health and criminal justice outcomes of children in the household
Long-term outcomes of people treated for substance misuse in Wales - A data linkage study
Substance misuse, health service contact and risk of mortality: A data linkage study in Wales
DATA EXPLAINED: Welsh National Database for Substance Misuse (WNDSM) data quality audit and considerations
Further information on the BOLD programme can be found here: Better Outcomes Through Linked Data (BOLD)
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/better-outcomes-for-vulnerable-populations-through-linked-data-research/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Short-term cancer survival worsened early in the pandemic, then improved by 202126/03/2025 13:20:00
Latest official statistics from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit of Public Health Wales reveal that the historic improvement in overall one-year cancer survival rates across the whole population of Wales stalled well before the pandemic.
New toolkit launched to help organisations prepare for the future26/03/2025 09:15:00
A new resource to help organisations plan and build resilience against uncertainty is being launched by Public Health Wales in partnership with the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner.
Public Health Wales commits to tackle the rise of TB in Wales24/03/2025 15:33:00
Tuberculosis (TB) remains a serious public health concern in Wales. Despite being preventable and curable, TB continues to affect communities across the country.
Clade I mpox no longer considered a high consequence infectious disease20/03/2025 10:15:00
Along with the other public health agencies in the UK, Public Health Wales has confirmed that Clade Ia and Ib mpox will no longer be classified as a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) following a review of available evidence by the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens.
Public Health Wales adopts the Charter for families bereaved by a public tragedy19/03/2025 15:10:00
Public Health Wales has formally adopted the Charter for families bereaved by a public tragedy, joining more than 50 public sector organizations across Wales to commit to openness, transparency and accountability when responding to public tragedies.
Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool updated with latest data14/03/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has refreshed the indicators in the Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool.
Record high alcohol related deaths in Wales highlight urgent public health concerns14/03/2025 10:10:00
Latest figures on substance misuse from Public Health Wales have revealed worrying trends in alcohol-related deaths and hospital admissions across the country.
Ripple Effects Review of Behavioural Science Support12/03/2025 09:15:00
A new Public Health Wales commissioned report has used Realist Ripple Effects Mapping to explore recent behavioural science support across the public health system.
Survey reveals decline in physical and mental health in Wales05/03/2025 15:05:00
While over half of people in Wales have made looking after their health a high priority, many are experiencing a decline in their physical and mental well-being, according to the latest Time to Talk Public Health survey from Public Health Wales.