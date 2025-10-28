Ministry of Justice
Better protection for victims at risk of violence as fee scrapped
From next month, survivors of violence and domestic abuse will no longer have to pay over £300 to ensure their abuser cannot track them down via public records.
- Person at Risk of Violence (PARV) Order fees will be scrapped, saving victims hundreds of pounds
- Changes will remove costs as a barrier to safety and protect survivors facing debt and financial hardship
- Move part of Government’s Plan for Change to stand up for victims and halve violence against women and girls
Ministers yesterday confirmed plans to scrap the Person at Risk of Violence Order fee. The move means from November, vulnerable people involved in debt proceedings will no longer have to pay £318 to have their personal details – including name and address – removed from the Insolvency Register and the official public record, the Gazette.
For women fleeing domestic abuse, having the peace of mind that their abuser can’t search public records to find their new address is invaluable – yet the steep cost is a barrier to many. Yesterday’s announcement will mean this cost will no longer be an obstacle to their safety.
The abolition of this unnecessary fee is the latest measure in the Government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade – and a key part of the Plan for Change to protect victims and restore faith in the justice system.
Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, yesterday said:
Women who experience domestic abuse can spend their lives on the run. They deserve protection. The publication of victims’ personal details on the Insolvency Register must not be another tool perpetrators can use to torment their victims.
This simple change can be the difference between a life of peace and one of fear. I hope that abolishing this fee gives some degree of relief to the people who need it.
As part of our Plan for Change, we are determined to protect more victims from abuse and halve Violence Against Women and Girls in the next decade.
The move builds on the actions the government has already taken to meet its commitment to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) in a decade.
These include a National Centre for VAWG and Public Protection; Raneem’s Law which embeds domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms in the first five police forces to improve the police response to domestic abuse; and the rollout of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders - the strongest order of its kind yet to protect victims from perpetrators.
Sam Smethers, CEO of Surviving Economic Abuse yesterday said:
We welcome the government’s decision to abolish the fee for Persons at Risk of Violence Orders when applying for insolvency solutions.
Until now, survivors have been forced to pay extra just to stay safe and avoid having their names and addresses published on a public insolvency database. This blocked many from accessing vital insolvency options because the perpetrator’s economic abuse left them unable to afford the fee. Removing this cost is an important step towards ensuring survivors can seek protection without taking on yet more financial burden when trying to resolve coerced debts.
We commend Money Wellness for their work in securing this vital change but it does not stop here. SEA will continue to advocate for systemic changes that tackle economic abuse at the root and ensure victim-survivors are better protected.
Adam Rolfe, Policy and Public Affairs Officer at Money Wellness, yesterday said:
We are delighted the government has listened to our campaign and taken this important step to protect survivors of abuse. Scrapping the PARV order fee removes a huge financial barrier for people already facing unimaginable hardship. It means survivors can focus on rebuilding their finances and moving forward without the fear that seeking debt help could put them at risk.
We now hope to build on this progress to make sure the entire insolvency system truly supports people to recover from an abusive relationship safely and with dignity.
Further information
- When someone applies for an insolvency debt solution, such as bankruptcy, a debt relief order, or an individual voluntary arrangement, their name and address are published on the Insolvency Register as a statutory requirement.
- A PARV Order is the only legal route to prevent personal details from being published.
- Individuals must demonstrate that disclosure of their address would reasonably expect to lead to violence. Currently, to apply for a PARV Order, individuals must complete an application form which is accompanied by a witness statement, attend court, and paying the applicable court fee.
- They do not have to prove that they have experienced violence, only that they reasonably believe they may.
- On its mission to halve VAWG in a decade, the government has also actioned:
- Nearly £20 million in funding for specialist VAWG services which support victims of abuse including a range of vital helplines.
- A new criminal offence for spiking and new spiking training for thousands of pub, club and bar staff to ensure they have the skills to support victims and prevent incidents.
- New measures to tackle stalking, including giving police guidance on a victim’s right to know the identity of online stalkers for the first time and widening the use of Stalking Protection Orders.
- The roll out of The Drive Project across England and Wales which, backed by £53 million, will target high-harm, high-risk domestic abuse perpetrators – taking the responsibility for the abuse away from the victim and putting it firmly on the perpetrator where it belongs.
- Criminalising pornography that depicts acts of strangulation through the Crime and Policing Bill.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/better-protection-for-victims-at-risk-of-violence-as-fee-scrapped
