Better protection for victims thanks to new law on sexually explicit deepfakes

New offence to be introduced as part of Data (Use and Access) Bill

Law targets artificial images showing someone naked or engaging in sexual acts

Move is latest step in mission to halve violence against women and girls

The measure, which was announced earlier this month, has been tabled by the Government as an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill currently before Parliament, to ensure the new law is on the statute book as quickly as possible.

The new offence will target heinous abusers who create these artificial images either for sexual gratification or to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation. Those found guilty face an unlimited fine.

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC said:

Sexually explicit images created without consent constitute a fundamental violation of women’s autonomy and dignity. As part of its Plan for Change, this Government is determined to clamp down on this degrading and chauvinistic behaviour.

The new offence has been carefully designed to apply to new developments in technology and to provide the best protection to victims. It will apply to ‘purported sexual images,’ including those appearing to show someone naked or engaged in a sexual act.

This builds on existing legislation which outlaws sharing or threatening to share intimate images, including deepfakes, without consent.

The Government also earlier this month committed to create new offences for the taking of intimate images without consent and the installation of equipment with intent to commit these offences, sending a clear message that those who commit intimate image abuse will face the full force of the law.

In September 2024 sharing intimate image offences were made priority offences under the Online Safety Act. This ensures platforms are responsible for finding and removing this type of content - or face enforcement action from Ofcom.

