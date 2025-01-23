Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Better protection for victims thanks to new law on sexually explicit deepfakes
Malicious predators who create sexually explicit deepfakes without consent can expect to face the full force of the law under a new amendment to legislation.
- New offence to be introduced as part of Data (Use and Access) Bill
- Law targets artificial images showing someone naked or engaging in sexual acts
- Move is latest step in mission to halve violence against women and girls
The measure, which was announced earlier this month, has been tabled by the Government as an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill currently before Parliament, to ensure the new law is on the statute book as quickly as possible.
The new offence will target heinous abusers who create these artificial images either for sexual gratification or to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation. Those found guilty face an unlimited fine.
Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC said:
Sexually explicit images created without consent constitute a fundamental violation of women’s autonomy and dignity.
As part of its Plan for Change, this Government is determined to clamp down on this degrading and chauvinistic behaviour.
The new offence has been carefully designed to apply to new developments in technology and to provide the best protection to victims. It will apply to ‘purported sexual images,’ including those appearing to show someone naked or engaged in a sexual act.
This builds on existing legislation which outlaws sharing or threatening to share intimate images, including deepfakes, without consent.
The Government also earlier this month committed to create new offences for the taking of intimate images without consent and the installation of equipment with intent to commit these offences, sending a clear message that those who commit intimate image abuse will face the full force of the law.
In September 2024 sharing intimate image offences were made priority offences under the Online Safety Act. This ensures platforms are responsible for finding and removing this type of content - or face enforcement action from Ofcom.
Further information:
- The Data (Use and Access) Bill is currently before Parliament, with the second day of Report in the House of Lords scheduled for 28 January
- The Government has tabled an amendment that will criminalise intentionally creating a sexually explicit deepfake without consent, and either with intent to cause alarm, humiliation, or distress, or for the purpose of sexual gratification and without reasonable belief in consent
- It is already an offence to share or threaten to share intimate images, including deepfakes, under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, following amendments that were made by the Online Safety Act 2023
- The new offences to create new offences for the taking of intimate images without consent and the installation of equipment with intent to commit these offences will be included in the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill, which will be introduced when parliamentary time allows
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/better-protection-for-victims-thanks-to-new-law-on-sexually-explicit-deepfakes
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Women’s Justice Board begins plans to send fewer women to prison22/01/2025 12:05:00
Cutting crime and reducing the number of vulnerable women being sent to prison is top of the agenda at the first meeting of the Women’s Justice Board.
Use of computer evidence in court to be interrogated21/01/2025 15:15:15
The role of computer evidence in the criminal justice system will be examined through a call for evidence to prevent future miscarriages of justice.
New sentencing approach to cut drug-fuelled crime21/01/2025 10:15:00
A new report shows how drug-fuelled crime is being tackled through tough community sentences to get offenders with addiction issues back on straight and narrow.
Government push to inform victims of their rights20/01/2025 12:15:00
Young adults who fall victim to crime will be better supported through a new Government campaign.
Top bosses join forces to get thousands of offenders into work10/01/2025 13:10:00
Top UK business leaders will spearhead a major new drive to get thousands of offenders into stable jobs and away from a life of crime.
More support for victims of anti-social behaviour09/01/2025 15:22:00
Victims of anti-social behaviour are to get better information and access to support.
Government crackdown on explicit deepfakes07/01/2025 11:15:00
Predators who create sexually explicit ‘deepfakes’ could face prosecution as the Government bears down on vile online abuse.
Christmas booze ban for record number of offenders23/12/2024 15:05:00
Around 3,800 offenders either released from prison or serving a community sentence will wear an alcohol tag over Christmas and New Year.