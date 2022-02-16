National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Better research, faster: NIHR launch new funding call to address NICE research recommendations
In April 2021, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) launched a new rolling funding call for studies addressing NICE research recommendations.
Shane Collins, technical analyst, science policy and research programme, NICE
What is a NICE research recommendation?
As NICE develops any of its guidance products, we identify gaps and uncertainties in the evidence base which could benefit from further research. The most important unanswered questions are developed into research recommendations.
How do NICE & NIHR work together?
NIHR have been screening NICE guidance for nearly 20 years to identify topics suitable for commissioning research. They have awarded over £131 million since 2002 to research projects based on research recommendations from NICE guidance. In the 2020/2021 financial year, more than £14 million was spent across 12 new research projects. NICE meets regularly with NIHR to share information about our respective research priorities and seek NIHR’s input to ensure our research recommendations are clear and actionable. We also work closely to fast track, co-produce and advertise research briefs which are jointly agreed as key priorities. In addition to these fast-tracked key priorities, NIHR also review all NICE guidance and advertise research calls against NICE research recommendations through individual programme commissioned workstreams.
What’s changing?
To reduce the time to commission new research recommended by NICE guidance and increase throughput, we have worked closely with NIHR to review and agree changes to this process. NIHR has launched a new researcher-led rolling funding call, which will complement existing commissioning workstreams. The new call will seek applications to address research recommendations identified in NICE guidance published or updated from 2015 onwards. For the purposes of this call, NICE guidance includes the following: clinical, social care, public health, technology appraisals, interventional procedures and diagnostics. The primary outcome measure must be health related and proposals must be within the remit of one of the four participating NIHR research programmes:
- Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation Programme
- Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Programme
- Health Services and Delivery Research (HS&DR) Programme
- Public Health Research (PHR) Programme
What do we hope to achieve?
The rolling call will be open year-round, with applications reviewed every four months. Dates vary dependent on the NIHR research programme. It is hoped that this will give researchers more flexibility in applying to address NICE research recommendations at any time. NICE will provide input into the initial review of applications, highlighting the applications which we would like to prioritise. The new rolling research call aims to build on the success of the relationship between NIHR and NICE, and further develop the evidence base supporting guidance development.
For more information on how to apply for the new rolling funding call, visit the NIHR funding webpage. If you would like to know more about how NICE produces research recommendations, take a look at the process and methods guide. All of the research recommendations are publicly available on the guidance webpages and the research recommendation database.
More information on NIHR programmes, its funding streams and portfolio of funded research can be found on their website. If you are aware of evidence gaps you can make a suggestion for future NIHR research.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/blog/nihr-launch-new-funding-call-to-address-nice-research-recommendations
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NICE recommends new diagnostic devices for men with suspected prostate cancer in draft guidance15/02/2022 11:10:00
Four new diagnostic devices for men with suspected prostate cancer, which reduce the chances of biopsy related sepsis, have been recommended for use by NICE
How is NICE supporting digital health technology developers?11/02/2022 16:33:00
Richard Chivers, operations manager for NICE Scientific Advice, looks at how we’re supporting digital health technology developers and helping them with some of the challenges around evidence requirements and adoption within the NHS.
More than 100 people a year in England could benefit from new endometrial cancer treatment within the Cancer Drugs Fund08/02/2022 16:10:00
Innovative new drug for treating endometrial cancer in adults recommended by NICE as an option for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund
NICE recommends new drug for people living with obesity08/02/2022 13:20:00
Thousands of people living with obesity are set to benefit from a new drug which has helped those using it to reduce their weight by more than 10 per cent
Working in partnership to harness the potential of digital technology07/02/2022 14:15:00
Nicola Bent talks about NICE and the AHSN Network’s important ambition to address market access challenges for digital innovation as part of the collaboration agreement
First gene therapy for rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder in children, recommended in NICE draft guidance04/02/2022 11:15:00
Children with a rare, fatal, genetic disorder will be able to benefit from a new one-off treatment under new NICE guidance.
Dr Samantha Roberts starts work as NICE CEO03/02/2022 11:15:00
Dr Roberts, who is a qualified doctor, has 20 years’ experience in clinical and management posts in healthcare both in the private and public sector.
NICE publishes new combined methods and processes manual and topic selection manual for its health technology evaluation programmes01/02/2022 11:20:00
Changes to the way medicines and other health technologies are evaluated by NICE have now been incorporated into NICE’s new combined methods and processes manual and topic selection manual published on 31 January 2022.