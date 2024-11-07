Better truckstops thanks to £43 million boost as minister visits Stoke for National Lorry Week

Lorry drivers to benefit from more parking, secure rest areas and better restaurants and showers.

Future of Roads Minister in Stoke to see improvements to lorry facilities

upgrades part of £43 million combined investment from Department for Transport and industry to improve truckstops across the country

comes during National Lorry Week celebrating careers and jobs in haulage and logistics

Lorry drivers are continuing to benefit from more parking, secure rest areas and better restaurants and showers thanks to up to £43 million in department and industry funding.

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, will see wide range of improvements at the ADS Truckstop in Stoke, which include new parking bays, a new café, security fencing, new toilets and showers, on a visit to mark National Lorry Week today (7 November 2024).

The measures have been made possible thanks to a joint investment of up to £43 million from the department and industry to improve truckstops in England and boost working conditions for lorry drivers.

From the funding, truckstops in the West Midlands are benefiting from up to £3 million in joint investment from the department and industry which will upgrade 10 local lorry parking facilities.

These measures from the department comes on top of a further joint £26 million from National Highways and industry, taking total funding to improve truckstops to approximately £69 million.

The minister’s visit to Stoke celebrates National Lorry Week, which in its tenth anniversary will showcase the crucial work of lorry drivers, shining a spotlight on skills, careers and opportunities in the industry and the vital role haulage plays in delivering economic growth.

The joint investment from the department, National Highways and industry will help get the country back on track for growth. It will improve working conditions for lorry drivers and attract more brilliant people to a career in the sector, supporting jobs, strengthening our supply chain, and growing the economy.

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood said:

Lorry drivers keep our economy moving. It is only right they enjoy safe rest areas, easily available parking, and modern facilities as we showcase their importance during National Lorry Week. Our joint funding with industry will ensure that lorry parking facilities like ADS Truckstop can make the improvements that lorry drivers deserve, and we will continue working closely with the sector to improve working conditions, support jobs, and get us back to growth.

The additional parking bays at ADS Truckstop will ensure less lorries park in the town centre or on the side of busy roads, helping tackle local congestion across Stoke.

With too many drivers forced to park in unprotected laybys where they are often victims of theft, the new security fencing at ADS Truckstop will provide new secure spaces for lorry drivers to park where they can feel safe and sleep with greater peace of mind.

New welfare facilities will also provide drivers with better rest, better showers, and healthier meals, so they can drive safely and with confidence.

RHA Managing Director, Richard Smith said:

We are delighted that lorry drivers are starting to feel the benefit of the government funding to improve roadside facilities. This is warmly welcomed by our industry and will help improve the welfare and retention of drivers. This funding is crucial for upgrading facilities, improving security, and increasing parking capacity at truck stops across England.

The funding comes from the DfT’s HGV parking and driver welfare grant scheme, which is helping to drive improvement to lorry parking capacity, driver welfare facilities such as new restaurants, toilets and showers, security for drivers through better fencing and CCTV.

Chief Executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, Alex Robertson said: