Department for Transport
|Printable version
Better truckstops thanks to £43 million boost as minister visits Stoke for National Lorry Week
Lorry drivers to benefit from more parking, secure rest areas and better restaurants and showers.
- Future of Roads Minister in Stoke to see improvements to lorry facilities
- upgrades part of £43 million combined investment from Department for Transport and industry to improve truckstops across the country
- comes during National Lorry Week celebrating careers and jobs in haulage and logistics
Lorry drivers are continuing to benefit from more parking, secure rest areas and better restaurants and showers thanks to up to £43 million in department and industry funding.
Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, will see wide range of improvements at the ADS Truckstop in Stoke, which include new parking bays, a new café, security fencing, new toilets and showers, on a visit to mark National Lorry Week today (7 November 2024).
The measures have been made possible thanks to a joint investment of up to £43 million from the department and industry to improve truckstops in England and boost working conditions for lorry drivers.
From the funding, truckstops in the West Midlands are benefiting from up to £3 million in joint investment from the department and industry which will upgrade 10 local lorry parking facilities.
These measures from the department comes on top of a further joint £26 million from National Highways and industry, taking total funding to improve truckstops to approximately £69 million.
The minister’s visit to Stoke celebrates National Lorry Week, which in its tenth anniversary will showcase the crucial work of lorry drivers, shining a spotlight on skills, careers and opportunities in the industry and the vital role haulage plays in delivering economic growth.
The joint investment from the department, National Highways and industry will help get the country back on track for growth. It will improve working conditions for lorry drivers and attract more brilliant people to a career in the sector, supporting jobs, strengthening our supply chain, and growing the economy.
Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood said:
Lorry drivers keep our economy moving. It is only right they enjoy safe rest areas, easily available parking, and modern facilities as we showcase their importance during National Lorry Week.
Our joint funding with industry will ensure that lorry parking facilities like ADS Truckstop can make the improvements that lorry drivers deserve, and we will continue working closely with the sector to improve working conditions, support jobs, and get us back to growth.
The additional parking bays at ADS Truckstop will ensure less lorries park in the town centre or on the side of busy roads, helping tackle local congestion across Stoke.
With too many drivers forced to park in unprotected laybys where they are often victims of theft, the new security fencing at ADS Truckstop will provide new secure spaces for lorry drivers to park where they can feel safe and sleep with greater peace of mind.
New welfare facilities will also provide drivers with better rest, better showers, and healthier meals, so they can drive safely and with confidence.
RHA Managing Director, Richard Smith said:
We are delighted that lorry drivers are starting to feel the benefit of the government funding to improve roadside facilities. This is warmly welcomed by our industry and will help improve the welfare and retention of drivers. This funding is crucial for upgrading facilities, improving security, and increasing parking capacity at truck stops across England.
The funding comes from the DfT’s HGV parking and driver welfare grant scheme, which is helping to drive improvement to lorry parking capacity, driver welfare facilities such as new restaurants, toilets and showers, security for drivers through better fencing and CCTV.
Chief Executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, Alex Robertson said:
Continued investment in lorry driver facilities is vital to keep the economy going, help fill supermarkets shelves across the country and get medical supplies to hospitals. Many of us take for granted our ability to get a proper break when we need to. Lorry drivers tell us they still often don’t feel welcome, safe or able to get a decent meal or proper rest at truckstops.
That’s why Transport Focus is bringing the public and private sector together at an industry roundtable to develop a long-term solution so we can keep our lorries, and the people who drive them, moving safely.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/better-truckstops-thanks-to-43-million-boost-as-minister-visits-stoke-for-national-lorry-week
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Significant government investment set to transform transport links across the north07/11/2024 16:25:00
The Transpennine Route Upgrade and A57 link road upgrade will better connect people, communities and businesses across the region.
Baroness Grey-Thompson to lead new expert group to 'break down barriers' to air travel for disabled passengers07/11/2024 14:20:00
Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group will drive change to ensure that flying is an accessible, safe and enjoyable experience for all.
DVLA review published to strengthen agency for the future07/11/2024 12:10:00
Review sets out how the agency can continue to provide an excellent service to motorists.
£1.2 million to boost rural transport in the UK06/11/2024 12:05:00
Winning projects use the latest innovations to help meet the unique transport needs of people who live in rural areas.
National bus fare cap31/10/2024 12:10:00
Single bus fares will be limited at £3 until the end of 2025.
Over £1 billion to boost bus services across the country as bus fares capped at £329/10/2024 09:05:00
The £3 fare cap will keep bus travel affordable while ensuring it is fair to taxpayers.
Cutting-edge transport projects receive £1.4 million to encourage innovation and deliver growth23/10/2024 13:05:00
Winners of the Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG) will help make travel cleaner, safer and more efficient for everyone in the UK.
New plans for quicker, quieter and cleaner flights on the horizon22/10/2024 16:10:00
Have your say on proposals to establish a UK Airspace Design Service.