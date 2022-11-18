Children’s Commissioner
Better World: Reflections from COP27
Over the past 11 days, world leaders, politicians, scientists, and activists, including children and young people from across the world have met as part of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt to discuss the future of global climate change. Today, COP27 will draw to a close until the next event in a years’ time which is to be held in Dubai, UAE.
Our findings from The Big Ask, the largest ever survey of children with over 550,000 responses, showcased how important the environment is to children in England. In The Big Ask, 39% of children (aged 9—17) said that the environment was one of their main worries about the future, making it the second most common answer, while 31% said that fairness in society was one of their main worries about the future.
When asked what they considered a key barrier to children across England, many children were hopeful for the future of the planet, and many spoke about their future career aspirations in green sectors. As one child told us:
“Pollution and the environment being ruined because currently the world isn’t in a good state, and certain children may want to explore nature life in their jobs and want to be divers or zoologists” – Boy, aged 10.
For the first time, COP27 hosted Youth and Future Generations Day on November 10th, giving children and young people from around the world centre stage. Echoing our findings in The Big Ask, children spoke about their worries and aspirations for the future of the planet through speeches, artwork and explained the unique challenges each of their countries face.
