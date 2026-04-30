RUSI
|Printable version
Beyond Disruption: The Hidden Economics of Houthi Attacks
Houthi attacks on shipping are read as an instrument of geopolitical pressure. That reading is incomplete. The attacks have a second, less visible effect – and it is economic.
Since late 2023, the attacks in the Bab al-Mandeb strait have done something easy to misread. They did not stop trade. They made it more expensive. That distinction matters more than it appears.
According to the International Monetary Fund, more than 60% of container shipping was rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope. The system did not collapse. It repriced. A strategic chokepoint – a narrow passage on which global trade depends – is no longer just a location. The strait has become a machine for extracting risk premiums from everyone who depends on it.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/beyond-disruption-hidden-economics-houthi-attacks
Latest News from
RUSI
Defence AI Beyond the Headlines30/04/2026 16:05:00
A misunderstanding of AI – as used in US air strikes against Iran – obscures deeper questions about the pace modern militaries are trading deliberation for speed.
Advances Towards a Hybrid Royal Navy – First Sea Lord Speaks at RUSI30/04/2026 14:25:00
General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, gives inaugural Lord Fisher Lecture at RUSI.
Secretary of State Delivers Major AI and Sovereignty Speech at RUSI30/04/2026 11:20:00
The Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Liz Kendall MP, spoke at RUSI, giving a landmark address on the future of artificial intelligence, tech sovereignty and Britain’s place in the world.
Is the Shadow Fleet Rallying ‘Round the Russian Flag?29/04/2026 09:05:00
International pressure on flag registries has pushed part of Russia’s shadow fleet directly under Russian registration, potentially exposing news limits of sanctions enforcement.
Escrow and Russian Oil Super-Profits: Revisiting an Old Sanctions Tool28/04/2026 14:15:00
The war in the Middle East has boosted oil profits for Russia and Iran and neutered the price cap. It is time to revisit the past.
Back to Square One: The EU's Endless Energy Dependency Trap28/04/2026 10:05:00
The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has shaken oil and gas prices, and for Europe, can only stir a greater drive for energy independence.
Navigating a More Dangerous World: How Can We Survive and Prosper?27/04/2026 12:05:00
Middle powers can, through cooperation, retain the rules and institutions they still value.
The Gulf War: Hidden Vulnerabilities and Strategic Failures23/04/2026 15:15:15
Disruption to the supply of oil, on the present scale, is teaching new lessons about the vulnerability of modern economies.