Chatham House
|Printable version
Biden needs to convince Americans that dialogue with China is in their interests
EXPERT COMMENT
That is not easy when Republicans see electoral advantage in attacking him as ‘soft on China’.
Foreign policy issues seldom win an incumbent US President an election. But they can certainly lose them one, or at the very least feature heavily.
On 15 November President Joe Biden met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit seeking to maintain diplomatic dialogue and prevent further deterioration of the relationship with China – whilst demonstrating his resolve to domestic audiences. It is a perilous balancing act.
It is almost exactly a year since the presidents last met at the G20 in Indonesia, after China had suspended cooperation in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Relations were further derailed due to an incident with a Chinese spy balloon transiting the US earlier this year. Several visits to China by US officials were required to get diplomatic engagement back on track.
Although the relationship has shown signs of stabilizing in recent months, the Biden administration went out of its way to tone down expectations of the meeting ahead of time. Outcomes appear minimal and a joint statement was not politically possible considering there is no agreement on key matters including Taiwan, the South China Sea, and US semiconductor policy.
But the stakes are high for President Biden: undertaking such high-profile engagement with President Xi is risky, when his opponents obviously see advantage in attacking his administration as ‘soft on China’.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/11/biden-needs-convince-americans-dialogue-china-their-interests
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The Supreme Court’s decision requires fresh thinking – not emergency legislation17/11/2023 14:10:00
Time, reflection and cool heads are needed to fully digest the ruling amid the heat of a turbulent few days in Westminster.
At COP28 governments must agree how to transform food systems16/11/2023 12:20:00
Food systems are a significant contributor to climate change and fragile to its impacts – but transforming them is even more divisive than transforming the energy sector.
What will the return of David Cameron mean for UK foreign policy?15/11/2023 09:20:00
The return of the former prime minister as the new foreign secretary brings strengths and many vulnerabilities.
A Supreme Court ruling on the UK’s Rwanda policy need not lead to conflict with the ECHR14/11/2023 16:10:00
The prime minister’s ambition for ‘creative Europe-wide solutions’ to small boat crossings will not progress if his government attack the European Court of Human Rights.
Medical facilities must be protected in Gaza’s urban conflict14/11/2023 12:20:00
The laws of armed conflict provide clear protections for hospitals and medical personnel. Both Hamas and Israel are obliged to respect their special status, says the former surgeon-general of the UK armed forces.
The war in Gaza is aligning Russia against Israel13/11/2023 13:10:00
The war serves Russia’s interests by weakening US support for Ukraine. But Moscow’s need for closer relations with the Global South has badly damaged relations with Israel.
Netanyahu’s premiership will not outlast the war with Hamas10/11/2023 12:20:00
The Israeli political system is on semi-hold, but a prime minister responsible for unprecedented division cannot lead Israel beyond the war.
To engage in the Middle East peace process, the UK needs dedicated diplomatic leadership09/11/2023 16:05:00
Keir Starmer wants Britain to re-engage in the region. A dedicated envoy or minister will be vital.