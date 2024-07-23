Biden’s decision to withdraw is an act of true leadership. It is also his best chance at ensuring his legacy

EXPERT COMMENT

Biden repaired damage to US leadership, delivered economic recovery, and rallied support for Ukraine. The Democratic Party must now unite to protect these achievements.

In an act of profound patriotism, US President Joe Biden has announced his decision to withdraw his candidacy from the 2024 election and to embrace his legacy as a one-term president.

The question of Biden’s future has been widely discussed since June’s presidential debate, an event that changed the course of history. The decision has been widely anticipated and a source of great division in the Democratic Party. His announcement is a moment of great promise, sadness for many, and uncertainty for all.

Already, it has unleashed energy and ambition in an election that for months had felt like a replay of 2020 and seen disturbingly low levels of enthusiasm among a worn-down electorate.

