Big fall in new HIV cases as testing and treatment reaches record levels
New data shows a significant 20% fall in new HIV cases in Wales last year, as more people than ever have been tested.
The latest data in the Public Health Wales’ HIV annual report, which is being published today, Wednesday 5 November, shows new HIV diagnoses fell to 73 cases in 2024, down from 91 in 2023.
At the same time there was an 8.3% increase in the number of tests carried out, with more than 133,000 people being tested for HIV. Almost a fifth of people used a free at-home testing service, either the online Test and Post service or by picking up a test kit at a community location.
Prescriptions for prevention medication are at their highest level since 2020.
The number of people taking PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) medication, which, when taken correctly, can prevent HIV transmissions, rose by more than 4%.
The increase in PrEP coincides with the downward trend of new HIV cases in the UK, particularly among gay and bisexual men who have sex with men. Although PrEP can be used by almost everyone, 98% of people who take PrEP are male, and more than a third are in the 25 to 34-year-old age group.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:
Wales is making encouraging progress towards our ambition of zero new HIV transmissions by 2030 through our ambitious HIV Action Plan, which includes increased access to testing, promoting prevention methods and tackling stigma.
I’m pleased to see this latest data from Public Health Wales, which shows an increase in people testing for HIV and an increase in PrEP.
The significant reduction in new diagnoses of HIV is something we can be proud of.
Professor Daniel Thomas, consultant epidemiologist at Public Health Wales, said:
This report demonstrates that Wales is making significant progress in reducing new HIV transmissions, while prevention and treatment is at record highs.
This is a great example of how prioritising prevention works – helping people to live healthier lives.
The data released today shows that regular testing – usually on an annual basis – and the proper use of PrEP and anti-retroviral medications, can make a dramatic difference in reducing HIV transmission and ensuring everyone can live a normal life with a positive diagnosis.
Testing is now easier than ever – the popular Test and Post service is available online from Sexual Health Wales. This free and confidential testing service is now also available from many community locations, including in community pharmacies but also some libraries, student unions and support services.
Richard Angell OBE, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said:
Today’s data shows real progress has been made towards ending new cases of HIV in Wales by 2030. PrEP uptake has reached its highest level since the pandemic and HIV testing rates are up. The fact that we are testing more people but finding fewer cases shows an encouraging trend.
Wales has led the way with the national roll-out of HIV and STI home testing and, when combined with the gonorrhoea and mpox vaccination programmes and doxyPEP, this means the Welsh public has new and proven tools to take control of our sexual health.
We must keep our foot on the pedal to drive forward this progress and work to ensure that everyone living with HIV in Wales has the support they need to live well, free of stigma.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/big-fall-new-hiv-cases-testing-and-treatment-reaches-record-levels
