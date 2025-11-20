Big win for players as Government launches Voluntary Code for Prize Draw Operators

Measures includes strict credit card limits and transparency on free entry routes

Omaze among more than 20 leading operators to sign up to the code

People entering prize draw competitions will benefit from stronger protections and greater transparency, as the Government today unveils a new voluntary code for operators.

Prize draws have exploded in popularity in recent years, with 7.4 million adults playing each year across the UK. The market is worth £1.3 billion annually. However, as these draws also offer a free entry route, they do not currently require a licence under the Gambling Act 2005.

In light of this growth, the Government is determined to ensure that players are able to enjoy prize draws safely. This Code establishes a clear set of industry standards which will help provide a uniform approach across the sector to strengthen player protections, increase transparency and improve accountability of prize draw operators.

The prize draw voluntary code includes:

A £250 monthly cap on credit card entries for prize draws - and complete ban on credit card entries for all instant-win competitions

A commitment to ensure free entry routes are sufficiently publicised and accessible to all

New measures for operators to identify and mitigate against harm, including signposting to support where necessary

The Voluntary Code of Good Practice for Prize Draw Operators can be viewed in full here.

More than 20 leading operators, including Omaze, Best of the Best and Raffle House have agreed to sign up to the code following extensive consultation between the sector and Government. Signatories will have six months to implement the code’s provisions.

Gambling Minister Baroness Twycross said:

Millions of people enjoy entering prize draw competitions every year, and they should be confident that reasonable protections are in place. Thanks to the introduction of this code, that will be the case. I want to thank all of the operators who have already signed up, both for their cooperation in developing the code, and their commitment to following it moving forwards.

Omaze president James Oakes said: