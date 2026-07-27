Big win for Scotch whisky as US tariffs are lifted

Whisky products will have zero tariffs in the US.

As a result of engagement led by the UK Government, distilleries and whisky drinkers on both sides of the Atlantic will be raising a glass to celebrate a landmark day for the beloved product as US tariffs are lifted.

As of friday [24 July], whisky from the UK will now have zero tariffs following the agreement that was reached during His Majesty The King’s visit in April.

Whisky distilleries across the country are set to benefit from the deal we secured from boosted trading with what is the largest market by value – in 2025, whisky exports to the US alone were worth £1 billion, almost 20% of all whisky exported from the UK.

To mark the long-awaited milestone, Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander visited Pernod Ricard’s Strathclyde Distillery in the heart of Glasgow.

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander recently said:

This is a day of celebration for Scotland’s whisky industry. The removal of tariffs by the US is a significant measure that will open up opportunities for growth and prominence for this already beloved Scottish product in US towns and cities. The action taken by President Trump demonstrates the partnership our two countries have and the close working in trade that supports economic growth both here in the UK and in the United States. This is the second action this month which has opened up the world even more to our whisky exports, with the India Free Trade Agreement, which came into force earlier in July, seeing tariffs reduced from 150% to 40% over the next ten years. Businesses have also benefitted from recent deals with China, the Gulf Co-operation Council, the EU, and the US, as the UK Government delivers for Scotland and continues to use the strength and reach of the UK to support economic growth in Scotland. I join all those raising a dram today for the efforts to reach this point and look forward to seeing our whisky industry flourish.

The whisky industry supports 41,000 jobs in Scotland and a further 25,000 jobs across the UK, according to the Scotch Whisky Association.

The removal of tariffs by the US is the latest big win for the industry this month, with the India FTA coming into force and reducing whisky tariffs from 150% to 75% immediately, then to 40% over ten years.

Nodjame Fouad, CEO of Pernod Ricard’s Aged Spirits and Champagne division, recently ​said:

We were delighted to welcome Secretary of State Douglas Alexander to the Strathclyde Distillery, to showcase our innovative energy efficiency technology and thank the UK Government for securing reduced tariffs with India and the US. Popular blended Scotch whiskies exported overseas, such as Ballantine’s and Chivas Regal, use grain whisky distilled at Strathclyde in the very heart of Glasgow. Trade deals can be explained in millions of dollars - but it’s when you visit a working distillery like this that you can see how improved market access can help secure economic growth in Scotland and across the UK at large.

Ian Duddy, International Director at the Scotch Whisky Association, recently ​said:

The return of tariff-free trade for Scotch Whisky in the US is welcome news for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. As Scotch Whisky’s most valuable global market, worth £933 million in 2025, the removal of tariffs provides greater confidence to invest, grow exports, and support jobs and communities across Scotland and the US. From Kentucky to Speyside, this will not only benefit the Scotch and US whisky sectors, but our wider supply chains of cooperages, farmers, hospitality and retail. This outcome is testament to the strength of the enduring relationship between the UK and the US. On behalf of the Scotch Whisky industry, we are grateful to everyone who worked to make this happen, including His Majesty The King during his recent State Visit. We look forward to building on this positive momentum and working with partners on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure Scotch Whisky continues to thrive.

Despite a new round of global tariffs announced recently by the US, our landmark Economic Prosperity Deal remains in place, and we see an improvement to our trading terms with zero tariffs on both whisky and medical technology.

The changes to whisky tariff arrangements with the US is the latest in a series of deals the UK Government has achieved to support businesses and economic growth. Alongside the India Free Trade Agreement, deals with the Gulf Co-operation Council and the European Union have all shown the importance of working with global partners to grow the UK’s economy and trade partnerships.