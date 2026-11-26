Police and prosecutors to be given stronger powers to crack down on perpetrators under new standalone stalking offence.

Stalking victims will get stronger protections while police and prosecutors will have clearer powers to crack down on perpetrators, as the government announces the biggest shake-up of stalking laws since 2012.

At the heart of the reforms are plans to create a new standalone stalking offence. This will replace the current two offences and make the law clearer, helping authorities better identify stalking and pursue perpetrators.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Satvir Kaur MP, said:

Stalking is a hideous crime that can take over every aspect of a victim’s life, leaving them living in fear and forcing them to change how they go about their everyday lives. Victims deserve a system that recognises stalking for the serious crime it is. These major reforms will help us relentlessly pursue stalkers, keep victims safe and ensure offenders face the full force of the law.

From today, courts can directly impose a stalking protection order (SPO) on perpetrators. These orders can restrict perpetrators’ behaviour and place requirements on them, even when there has been no criminal conviction.

The scale of stalking and its devastating impact on victims underline the need for strong action. Around 1.9 million people experienced stalking in the year ending March 2026 – the equivalent to 3.9% of people aged 16 and over.

The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP, said:

The impact of this crime is devastating. Stalkers must face the full force of the law. I am pleased that the government has today announced a new standalone offence of stalking. By making the law clearer, we are giving police and prosecutors stronger tools to identify stalking, pursue perpetrators and help victims get the justice they deserve.

Under the current law, stalking can be harder to prosecute where a victim does not show fear or is unaware they are being stalked. The reforms will seek to close this gap by shifting the focus onto the perpetrator’s behaviour, rather than how the victim responds.

This includes consideration of a “reasonable person” test which would judge the likely impact of the perpetrator’s actions.

Alice Ruggles’ parents, Clive Ruggles and Sue Hills said:

It has been 14 years since stalking became an offence in England and Wales and 10 years since we lost our daughter Alice, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend following a relentless campaign of stalking. We welcome Richard Wright KC’s report and its recommendations, and are heartened that the government’s response endorses the need for a single stalking offence that focuses on the perpetrator’s behaviour and removes the onus on police and the CPS to prove the impact upon the victim. This will avoid victims having to admit how frightened they are and, in the process, further empowering the stalker. It will also bring in due protection for stoic victims like Alice.

The overhaul follows an independent review of stalking legislation, led by Richard Wright KC, which found that the current legal framework can cause confusion, and stalking is often too difficult to distinguish from harassment.

The independent review is published today alongside the government’s formal response and was commissioned following concerns that were identified in the police handling of stalking.

The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Claire Waxman OBE said:

I welcome the government’s response to Richard Wright KC’s review and its commitment to create a much-needed standalone stalking offence. This reflects concerns I first raised in my London Stalking Review more than 2 years ago, which were subsequently reinforced by the stalking super-complaint. Government must now work at pace to get the law right and work hand in hand with victims, campaigners, and specialist organisations to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver legislation that provides the protection stalking victims deserve.

These reforms come almost one year on from the publication of the government’s landmark Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy.

It is a further step in delivering on its commitment made in the strategy to deploy the full power of the state to bear down on abusers and give victims the support they deserve.

This builds on Domestic Abuse Protection Orders coming into force across England and Wales today, giving victims the strongest ever protections and law enforcement greater powers to intervene earlier.

The government will legislate for the new standalone stalking offence when parliamentary time allows.

Further quotes

APCC leads for victims, Clare Moody (PCC for Avon and Somerset) and Matthew Scott (PCC for Kent) said:

A stronger criminal justice response to stalking is vital to protect victims and strengthen confidence in the system. The updated guidance on stalking protection orders, alongside the wider availability of dedicated protective measures, will help build victims’ trust and confidence in the justice system. PCCs and deputy mayors play a key role in ensuring victims can access the support that helps them to cope with and recover from their experiences, and we will continue to press for sustainable funding. As local victims’ advocates, we champion their voices, hold partners to account, and work to improve outcomes. We look forward to continuing our work with the Home Office and partners to tackle stalking and better protect victims.

Emma Lingley-Clark, Interim CEO Suzy Lamplugh Trust, said:

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust welcomes Richard Wright KC’s stalking law review which follows our landmark super-complaint highlighting systemic failings in the response to stalking victims. We fully support the government’s commitment to introduce a standalone stalking law which we hope will reduce confusion and increase the shockingly low conviction rate for stalking, which is currently only 1.2% of stalking incidents recorded by police. Recommendations to improve the use of stalking protection orders are also welcome as well as minimising vexatious complaints by perpetrators. The government must now implement these recommendations at the earliest possible opportunity to avoid further delay in victims achieving the justice they deserve for this devastating crime.

Chief Operating Officer of Paladin, Louise, said:

The review by Richard Wright KC into the current stalking legislation has not only been thorough, but has kept the victims at the centre of what is needed, moving away from the emphasis being on the victim having to prove the impact, and recognising that stalking is a serious crime which should always be treated in this way. Stalking is a unique crime type and to fully appreciate and understand the risk, it needs to be seen separately from harassment. The conviction rates for stalking are still willfully low. Moving forward, with the Home Office partially accepting the recommendations laid out by Richard Wright KC, we hope to see an increase in convictions, therefore leading to better protection and safeguarding for stalking victims. In accepting Richard Wright KC’s recommendation for the introduction of a standalone stalking offence, we urge the government to give careful consideration to both the timing of any legislative amendments and the language used within the legislation. It is essential that the terminology and underpinning understanding accurately reflect the nature of stalking, enabling consistent interpretation and application across all relevant agencies. Paladin raises awareness of the serious dangers and long-lasting impact of stalking and continues to advocate for victims to receive better responses and outcomes through the criminal justice system. Victims of stalking deserve swift and robust protection.

Jane Harvey, CEO of the Hollie Gazzard Trust, said:

Nick Gazzard OBE, Hollie’s dad and founder of Hollie Gazzard Trust said: “If we really want to prevent what happened to Hollie from happening to others, we absolutely need to be educating young people about the risks posed by someone who won’t leave them alone. I have lost a daughter as a consequence of ex-partner stalking not being identified and the behaviour escalating into violence. As a family we simply didn’t understand the danger Hollie was in. Research shows that almost every woman killed by an ex-partner will be stalked beforehand – we need to make sure young people and those around them understand the risks. This is life saving work and it needs to be done.

Sarah-Louise Edwards, Managing Director of Alice Ruggles Trust said: